MAGIC Returns to New York Showcasing Women’s Trend, Young Contemporary, and Modern Sportswear Categories

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGIC by Informa’s New York event is set to return this season, bringing together buyers, established brands, and emerging labels in a dynamic showcase February 24–26 at the Javits Center. Renowned for its ability to connect industry professionals with the season’s most relevant styles, MAGIC continues to be a comprehensive destination for discovering what’s next in women’s fashion.

This year’s event will feature an impressive lineup of brands, including America & Beyond, Barefoot Dreams, Elan, Hidden Jeans, Piccadilly, Skies Are Blue, Tribal, and THML Clothing. From vibrant handcrafted designs to luxurious essentials, chic contemporary pieces to innovative denim, these brands represent the breadth and diversity of the women’s fashion landscape. Buyers will have the unique opportunity to explore collections that embody creativity, craftsmanship, and modernity.

MAGIC’s New York event will showcase Fall/Winter 2026-2027 trends. The Women’s Young Contemporary Buyer’s Guide, a pre-event blueprint designed to help buyers navigate the season’s key trends, is available for retailers now ahead of the event. The guide highlights three major themes shaping the young contemporary women’s landscape: Tough & Tender, Functional Flair, and Wild Heritage.

Tough & Tender explores resilience through raw materials and the beauty of imperfections, offering a fresh perspective on strength and vulnerability.

explores resilience through raw materials and the beauty of imperfections, offering a fresh perspective on strength and vulnerability. Functional Flair celebrates sporty codes and easy-to-wear garments, blending practicality with style for the modern consumer.

celebrates sporty codes and easy-to-wear garments, blending practicality with style for the modern consumer. Wild Heritage champions craftsmanship through a utilitarian lens, showcasing designs that honor tradition while embracing innovation.





Together, these trends provide a comprehensive look at what brands are creating, what buyers should look for when attending MAGIC, and what today’s shoppers are interested in.





“MAGIC in New York is a hub for connection, inspiration, and business growth. Buyers will have the chance to meet with brand representatives, discover emerging labels, and gain exclusive insights into the upcoming season’s trends. The event highlights unique, never-before-seen collections, providing an opportunity to preview the styles and innovations that are coming down the pipeline,” says Greg Kerwin, SVP, FASHION by Informa.

Registration is now open for buyers, retailers, media and industry professionals looking to attend.

For more information or to register for MAGIC by Informa’s New York event, please visit www.magicfashionevents.com.

About MAGIC by Informa

MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit: www.magicfashionevents.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

