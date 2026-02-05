Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Industry Research 2025: A $33.32 Billion Market by 2029, Driven by Redeployment Strategies, Emissions Reduction, Long-Term Contracts

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Market: 2025 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global FPSO market value stood at US$23.04 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach US$33.32 billion by 2029. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% over the projected period of 2024-2029.



Floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) refers to a floating vessel located near an offshore oil and gas field, where oil and gas is processed and stored until it can be transferred to a tanker for transporting and additional refining. Global floating production storage and offloading market is associated with design, construction, operation, and leasing of FPSO units, for the production, processing, storage, and offloading of oil & gas.

The global FPSO market is moderately consolidated, with majority of regional and domestic players catering to the global demand.



The global FPSO market has seen steady growth in recent years, driven by several key factors, including increasing focus on marginal fields, rising adoption of lease-based FPSO models, high energy demand, positive growth in the upstream oil & gas enterprise, global push towards sustainable energy solutions, ongoing depletion of existing oil and gas fields, and increasing rate of new onshore oil discoveries and improved technology enabling efficient deepwater oil exploration in unprecedented ocean depths.

At the same time, new FPSOs are installed to replace the existing infrastructure, which is further augmenting the overall market growth. Growing oil & gas consumption worldwide particularly in power generation and transportation sectors has been further forcing companies to explore more hydrocarbon reserves globally.

North America is the largest region of global FPSO market as a result of rising demand for offshore oil and gas production, increased investment in developing energy infrastructure, high production targets from the regional agencies, growing industrialization of the deep sea, high capital investment by oil companies, increasing focus on decommissioning of aging infrastructure, growing emphasis on energy independence, high access to skilled personnel and cutting-edge technology providers, and presence of mature oil & gas reserves, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Gulf of Mexico has favorable geology and well-established infrastructure conducive to FPSO operations. Also, North America is home to a number of premier oil and gas corporations including Emerson Electric Co., ExxonMobil, Chevron Corporation, etc., with substantial offshore operations experience and a proven track record of successfully deploying FPSOs, positively contributing to market growth.



Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region of global FPSO market as a result of rapidly rising energy demand among the developing economies, growing emphasis on renewable energy & greenfield developments, increasing focus on developing smaller and marginal offshore fields, growing LNG and natural gas demand, presence of favorable geopolitical climate for offshore projects, strong regional demand for crude oil exports, and presence of large untapped offshore oil and gas potential, particularly in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Australia. On the basis of region, Asia pacific FPSO market is divided into six segments, namely, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, and rest of Asia Pacific, where China FPSO market is the largest and fastest growing region of global FPSO market.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type: The report provides the bifurcation of the global FPSO market into two segments on the basis of type, namely, converted and new built.

Converted FPSO are more economically viable to build as they repurpose existing vessels. Converted is the largest segment of global FPSO market owing to, growing energy demand, rising preference for lease & charter models, increasing availability of decommissioned or underutilized oil tankers, rising demand in mature offshore fields, increasing emphasis on sustainability, global presence of shipyards with expertise in FPSO conversion, and low capital expenditure & short procurement cycles associated with converted FPSOs.

New built is the fastest growing segment of global FPSO market owing to growing global push for energy security, reduced maintenance & downtime, increasing demand in large-scale & long term projects, rising demand for customization among operators, greater processing & storage capacities associated with new built FPSOs, increased preference of new built FPSOs for harsh and ultra-deepwater fields, ongoing integration of enhanced mooring and dynamic positioning systems, and increased capital investments in offshore oil and gas exploration, particularly in regions like Brazil, West Africa, and the Gulf of Mexico.



By Propulsion: The report provides the bifurcation of the global FPSO market into two segments on the basis of propulsion, namely, self propelled, and towed.

Self-propelled FPSO segment witness high preference, as it can move without any external propulsion and the transportation cost is lower than the towed FPSOs. Also, self-propelled vessels have the advantage of being able to navigate on their own, which gives them increased maneuverability and precise positioning capabilities.

Self propelled is the largest and fastest growing segment of global FPSO market owing to increased preference for long-term asset flexibility, growing demand for FPSO vessels in remote and ultra-deepwater oil & gas fields, increased focus on offshore field redevelopment, reduced cost efficiency of self propelled FPSOs in long-term operations, rapid expansion of offshore natural gas projects, minimal dependence of self propelled FPSOs on shore infrastructure, ongoing innovations in FPSO propulsion systems, and presence of favorable financing options for mobility-oriented assets.



By Hull Type: The report provides the bifurcation of the global FPSO market into two segments on the basis of hull type, namely, single hull, and double hull.

Single hull is the largest and fastest growing segment of global FPSO market owing to increasing demand in shallow water and nearshore oil fields, growing trend of refurbishing and upgrading existing single hull FPSOs, rising energy demand, positively expanding oil and gas industry, presence of long-lasting operational history of single hull FPSOs in oil & gas supply chains, increased demand in economically viable offshore projects, and lower initial investment and operational costs associated with single hull FPSOs.

The global double hull FPSO market is expected to positively grow in the forecasted period owing to increased emphasis on enhanced safety and environmental protection, rising demand in deepwater and harsh environment operations, increasing oil prices, growing demand in floating LNG and gas export solutions, increasing investment in sustainable & long-term oil production, growing preference for modular FPSO designs, and increasing strategic partnerships and joint ventures between oil and gas companies.



By Usage: The report provides the bifurcation of the global FPSO market into three segments on the basis of usage, namely, shallow water, deep water, and ultra deep water.

Shallow water is the largest and fastest growing segment of global FPSO market as a result of abundance of shallow water reserves, growing offshore activities in emerging markets, increasing focus of companies on producing oil from continental shelves & continental slopes, high demand for cost-effective & flexible offshore solutions in mature fields, increased discovery of oil & gas reserves in shallow water areas, short development & production timeline for shallow water FPSOs, and rising demand for oil and gas in coastal regions.

Deepwater FPSO market is expected to rapidly grow in the forecasted period owing to increasing energy demand, positive growth in offshore drilling activities to secure long-term hydrocarbon supplies, increased investment in exploration & development of deepwater resources by major oil companies, rising crude oil prices, and increasing innovations in subsea production systems, risers, & mooring technologies.



Competitive Landscape:

The market exhibits high concentration, with a few key players dominating the majority of market share because of their strong brand presence and extensive distribution networks. Key players, alongside other participants, actively engage in strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their global reach and enhance their technological capabilities.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Activities

Rising Natural Gas Production

Expanding Global Energy Demand and Consumption

Increasing Emphasis On Cost Efficiency

Growing Focus on Marginal and Stranded Fields

Challenges

Fluctuating Oil Prices

High Capital Investment

Market Trends

Increasing Focus On Redeployment Of Existing FPSOs

Rising Emphasis on Emissions Reduction & Environmental Stewardship

Ongoing Technological Advancements

Positive Shift Towards Modular Designs

Ongoing Collaborative Efforts & Long Term Contracts Among Companies

Companies Featured

ABB Group

Bumi Armada Berhad (BAB)

MODEC, Inc.

SBM Offshore

BW Offshore

Emerson Electric Co.

Teekay Corporation Ltd.

Yinson Holdings Berhad

SAIPEM SpA

Offshore Oil Engineering Corp CNOOC Ltd.

Aker Solutions

Bluewater Energy Services B.V.

