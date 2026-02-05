Bond Advances Toward Citywide Deployment After Successful Pilot with Major Global Municipality

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond (“Bond”) (legal name: Tg-17, Inc.) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world’s first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform which is already widely adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced that a major global city intends to deploy Bond to its entire municipal workforce following the successful completion of a pilot and recognition by the city Tenders Committee that Bond is a Sole Supplier thereby avoiding the need for a competitive tender bidding process.

Advancing Preventative Personal Security at the City Level



The pilot validated Bond’s ability to deliver preventative proactive, real-time personal security support at scale across the broad stakeholders of a major modern city. As a result, the city has certified Bond as a sole supplier of Preventative Personal Security incorporating Personal Security Agents who respond in seconds, and electronic means to look after people on demand, detect threats and engage to verify safety, guide, deter, orchestrate first responders, and has already indicated they have budget and intention to move forward with offering Bond to all city employees.

Bond’s platform operates as a 24/7 Personal Security Companion, combining artificial intelligence with live personal security agents to help detect risk, provide guidance, deter threats, coordinate response, and deliver reassurance—before, during, and beyond emergencies. These characteristics proved very popular with pilot participants, leading to very favorable feedback in post-pilot surveys.

A Differentiated Route to Market with Meaningful Scale Potential



The Company views municipal engagement as an important and complementary route to market alongside corporate, academic, and institutional adoption. City-level partnerships have the potential to expose Bond’s platform to a significantly broader population, expanding access to preventative personal security at scale.

“With each new institution that adopts Bond, we move closer to preventative personal security becoming a broadly expected standard of care,” said Doron Kempel, Bond’s Founder and CEO. “Engaging with cities represents a natural extension of our mission to support people wherever responsibility for safety is shared at scale. We believe starting with city workers sets a strong foundation for residents to adopt next.”

About Bond



Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City - with command centers around the world - that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward-Looking Statement



