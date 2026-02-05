$34.11 Bn Marine Electric Vehicle Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Electric Vehicle Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Marine Electric Vehicle Market is projected to expand from USD 13.36 Billion in 2025 to USD 34.11 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.91%.

Key drivers fueling this growth include rigorous international regulations designed to decarbonize the maritime sector and the rising imperative to lower operational costs linked to conventional fossil fuels, supported further by regional subsidies encouraging the adoption of green technologies.

According to the Maritime Battery Forum, the global fleet of battery-powered vessels, comprising both active units and those on order, reached 1,228 in 2024. Despite this positive trend, a major obstacle to rapid market expansion is the low energy density of current batteries compared to traditional fuels. This technical limitation curtails the operational range of electric vessels, rendering them less practical for long-distance ocean shipping without significant advancements in energy storage or extensive charging infrastructure.

Market Drivers: Strict international maritime emission regulations are a primary catalyst for the adoption of marine electric vehicles, with authorities increasingly enforcing limits on greenhouse gases and particulate matter. This pressure is especially intense in coastal control areas, compelling shipowners to transition from heavy fuel oils to battery-electric systems and shore-to-ship power solutions to ensure zero-emission operations. Reflecting this industry shift, the Cruise Lines International Association reported in April 2024 that the number of cruise ships globally equipped with shoreside power capabilities to operate emission-free while docked has increased to 120 vessels.

Government financial incentives and green subsidies are further accelerating market growth by mitigating the high capital costs associated with electric propulsion. To address the price disparity between battery systems and traditional engines, nations are deploying substantial grant schemes that de-risk investment and stimulate supply chain development. For instance, the UK Department for Transport awarded 33 million pounds in February 2024 to support green maritime projects, facilitating a broader transition that saw the total count of vessels capable of using alternative fuels, including hybrids, reach 2,063 units by July 2024, according to DNV.

Market Challenges: The low energy density of existing battery technologies imposes a fundamental physical constraint that severely limits the addressable market for marine electric vehicles. Because batteries store significantly less energy per unit of weight and volume than conventional fuels, achieving long operational ranges requires massive battery banks that occupy valuable cargo space and add excessive weight. This trade-off forces shipowners of ocean-going vessels to prioritize payload capacity over electric propulsion, thereby eroding the commercial viability of battery systems for deep-sea routes.

Consequently, the market remains largely confined to short-sea shipping and ferry sectors, while the high-volume deep-sea segment continues to rely on traditional or hybrid propulsion. Data from the Maritime Battery Forum in 2024 reveals that only 18 deep-sea cargo ships globally were equipped with battery systems. This low adoption figure highlights how the energy density challenge directly inhibits the expansion of electric vehicle technology into the maritime industry's most extensive and energy-intensive operational categories.

Market Trends: Hydrofoil technology is emerging as a transformative trend to boost energy efficiency in the electric maritime sector by utilizing computer-controlled foils to lift the hull above water. This design drastically reduces hydrodynamic drag and energy consumption, directly addressing the range limitations of battery-powered ships, particularly in the high-speed passenger ferry segment. Underscoring the commercial potential of this innovation, Candela announced in November 2024 that it secured 40 million dollars in Series C funding to scale the production of its P-12 electric hydrofoil ferries.

Simultaneously, the development of high-density solid-state marine batteries is revolutionizing onboard energy storage capabilities. Unlike traditional liquid-electrolyte systems, solid-state batteries offer a more compact footprint and improved safety while delivering superior energy density, enabling electric vessels to carry more power with reduced weight for longer routes. Highlighting this technical progress, Sealence Power Tech reported in August 2024 that its newly introduced solid-state battery system achieved an energy density of 240 watt-hours per kilogram, providing a critical solution to the weight constraints inherent in current marine electrification projects.

Key Players Profiled in the Marine Electric Vehicle Market:

ABB Group

Siemens AG

BAE Systems PLC

General Electric Company

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Leclanche S.A.

Wartsila Corporation

Damen Shipyards Group

Brunswick Corporation

Candela Technology AB

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Marine Electric Vehicle Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Marine Electric Vehicle Market, by Ship Type:

Commercial

Defense

Unmanned Maritime Vehicles

Marine Electric Vehicle Market, by Technology:

Hybrid

Fully Electric

Marine Electric Vehicle Market, by Mode of Operation:

Manned

Remotely Operated

Autonomous

Marine Electric Vehicle Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $34.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ih8q6n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment