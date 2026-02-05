$22+ Bn EV Micromobility Markets - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Micromobility Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global EV Micromobility Market is projected to experience substantial growth, expanding from USD 8.73 Billion in 2025 to USD 22.06 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 16.71%.

This market encompasses battery-operated, lightweight transportation options, such as electric scooters and bicycles, designed specifically for short-distance urban travel. A key driver for this sector is the increasing need for effective last-mile connectivity solutions to alleviate traffic congestion in growing metropolitan areas. Furthermore, legislative initiatives, including subsidies for zero-emission vehicles and the creation of dedicated travel lanes, reinforce market demand beyond short-lived consumer fads.

However, the scalability of the market faces significant hurdles due to safety concerns and a lack of adequate protected infrastructure, which leads to regulatory obstacles in many cities. Despite these challenges, adoption rates remain strong, as indicated by recent industry data. The North American Bikeshare and Scootershare Association reported that shared micromobility systems in North America generated 225 million trips in 2024, a 31 percent increase from the previous year. This upward trend highlights the essential role of electric micromobility in modernizing urban transportation networks.

Market Drivers

The use of micromobility for delivery services and last-mile logistics is fundamentally transforming urban freight operations as companies aim to bypass traffic and comply with strict zero-emission mandates. Major logistics firms are increasingly incorporating electric cargo bikes and light electric vehicles into their fleets to ensure timely deliveries in dense city centers, effectively replacing larger internal combustion vans. This shift is supported by the rapid deployment of specialized infrastructure; for instance, Amazon announced in November 2025 that it expanded its zero-tailpipe emission network to over 60 micromobility hubs across more than 45 European cities. This trend underscores the commercial viability of electric micromobility in reducing carbon emissions while optimizing delivery efficiency.

Simultaneously, the growth of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platforms and shared mobility continues to drive revenue, fueled by consumer demand for flexible, short-term transport. Operators are successfully scaling fleets and improving financial performance, demonstrating resilience despite regulatory challenges. Lime reported in February 2025 that it achieved record gross bookings of $810 million in 2024, a 31 percent increase over the previous year. This expansion is further supported by significant public funding; the European Cyclists' Federation noted in 2025 that authorities allocated €3.2 billion from EU structural funds to cycling projects, ensuring the necessary infrastructure for continued market growth.

Market Challenges

Safety concerns and the lack of sufficient protected infrastructure act as major barriers to the scalability of the Global EV Micromobility Market. In cities without dedicated lanes, riders are often forced to navigate mixed traffic alongside high-speed motor vehicles, drastically increasing the risk of accidents. This danger not only discourages safety-conscious consumers from adopting these services but also creates liability issues for operators. Consequently, municipalities frequently react by imposing strict regulations, such as fleet size caps or night-time curfews, which directly limit the market penetration and revenue potential of service providers.

The link between mixed-traffic riding and accident rates drives this regulatory friction. Data from Micro-Mobility for Europe indicates that in 2024, the injury risk was 7.1 per million kilometers for shared e-scooters and 11.1 per million kilometers for shared e-bikes. Although these figures reflect industry-led safety improvements, the persistence of injuries justifies the cautious approach taken by city planners. Until dedicated infrastructure effectively separates riders from heavy vehicular traffic, these safety statistics will continue to support restrictive zoning and operational limits that hinder the sector's ability to achieve mass-market status.

Market Trends

The introduction of Battery Swapping Ecosystems and Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) models is revolutionizing operational efficiency in the Global EV Micromobility Market by eliminating long charging delays. This trend separates battery ownership from vehicle purchase, reducing upfront costs for riders and ensuring fleets remain in constant circulation. The commercial scalability of this model is evident as providers expand infrastructure to address range anxiety; Gogoro reported in February 2025 that its battery swapping revenue reached $137.9 million in 2024, a 4.6 percent increase from the prior year. This trajectory highlights a shift toward shared energy solutions that prioritize rapid turnaround times over traditional charging methods.

Concurrently, the integration of Artificial Intelligence for predictive maintenance and safety is enhancing vehicle reliability and regulatory compliance. Operators are using IoT sensors and advanced computer vision to actively detect sidewalk riding, enforce parking rules, and predict mechanical failures before accidents occur. These technologies are crucial for mitigating liability and securing operational permits in safety-conscious cities. For example, Voi Technology announced in March 2025 that it reduced its accident risk to 3.9 moderate injuries per million kilometers in 2024, an improvement attributed to continued investment in safety technology, establishing new industry standards for rider protection.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $22.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.7% Regions Covered Global

