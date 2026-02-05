For Canadians, the Olympics begin when the puck drops: 20.4 million plan to watch Olympic hockey

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New insights from Vividata’s SCC | Study of the Canadian Consumer show that 20.4 million Canadians will be engaging with hockey at the Milano-Cortina Olympic Winter Games, representing nearly three-quarters (74.6 per cent) of Olympic followers.

Hockey is the biggest driver of Olympic viewing, but Vividata data shows that 27.4 million Canadians aged 18+ (82 per cent) plan to follow the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in some capacity across media channels. Figure skating, ski jumping, speed skating, and snowboarding round out the top-five Olympic sports Canadians say they plan to follow.

“Canada’s love for the Olympics is bigger than any one sport, but hockey is still the moment that pulls the whole country to the screen,” said Pat Pellegrini, President & CEO of Vividata. “Canadians are tuning in for the full experience, from figure skating to snowboarding, that’s why the Olympics matter so much for brands. When Canadians are emotionally invested, attention is undivided, recall is real, and sponsors have the rare chance to be part of moments people talk about for years.”

Vividata’s analysis confirms that the Olympics remain one of Canada’s rare true mass audience moments, cutting across age groups and regions. Interest over-indexes in Quebec and Atlantic Canada, reinforcing the Games’ enduring role as a shared national event across the country.

Sponsors win when Olympic fans are watching, scrolling, and engaged

Canadians planning to follow the Olympics are getting their sports updates from a blended mix of traditional and digital sources. Among intended Olympic followers, TV remains the top source for sports information (33 per cent), followed by social media (16.6 per cent) and websites (15.0 per cent), reinforcing that Olympic audiences are still broadcast-led, but second-screen by nature.

These audiences are also highly engaged sports consumers. Those who follow live sports spend an average of approximately six hours per week staying up to date with their sports. For marketers, that attention translates into meaningful sponsor visibility: nearly two-thirds (62 per cent) of intended Olympic followers say they are likely to notice event sponsors, including 16 per cent who are very likely and 46 per cent who are somewhat likely.

Vividata data shows sponsorship visibility extends well beyond traditional advertising. The most common places intended Olympic followers notice sponsors include TV (47.5 per cent), in-arena signage (36.4 per cent), athlete jerseys and equipment (33.5 per cent), and venue naming rights (32.5 per cent). Olympic followers are also particularly receptive to sponsorship: 40.4 per cent say they are more likely to trust a brand that sponsors a sporting event, league, team, or athlete, and 39.8 per cent say they are more likely to try a new product from a brand that sponsors their favourite athlete, team, or league.

Women’s sports are mainstream Olympic viewing

Olympic viewership in Canada is not limited to men’s competition. Vividata data shows that 86.6 per cent of intended Olympic followers plan to watch at least one women’s event, reinforcing the Games’ role as a major platform for women’s sport.

“What stands out is that women’s events are not a niche add-on. They are a core part of how Canadians experience the Olympics,” said Tosha Kirk, Chief Client Officer, Vividata. “Women’s hockey has become appointment viewing, but the story is bigger than hockey. From speed skating to snowboarding and freestyle skiing, Canadians will tune in for the full spectrum of women’s sport, and we expect those moments to resonate well beyond the final medal count.”

