China Aerospace Science and Industry Rocket Technology Co., Ltd (ExPace Technology Co., Ltd.) Competitive Analysis Report

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Aerospace Science and Industry Rocket Technology Co., Ltd (ExPace Technology Co., Ltd.) Competitive Analysis" company profile from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive launch vehicle vendor analysis for China Aerospace Science and Industry Rocket Technology Co., Ltd (ExPace Technology Co., Ltd.).
Features
- Key Performance Indicator Analysis
- Company Financial Health
- Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability
- Company Research & Development Capabilities
- Launch Vehicle Reusability Capabilities
- Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities
- Launch Vehicle Portfolio Analysis of Tianlong multi-stage launch vehicle family
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Research Methodology
- KPI Definitions
- China Aerospace Science and Industry Rocket Technology Co. Ltd. (Expace Technology Co. Ltd.)
- Launch Vehicle Portfolio
- Key Performance Indicator Analysis
List of Tables
Table 1: Expace KPI Score Chart
Table 2: Company Financial Health Score Chart
Table 3: Launch Vehicle Deployment Success Rate/Reliability Score Chart
Table 4: Company Research & Development Capabilities Score Chart
Table 5: Launch Vehicle Reusability Capability Score Chart
Table 6: Launch Vehicle Manufacturing Capabilities Score Chart
Table 7: Expace Launch Vehicle Portfolio Specifications
Table 8: Expace Launch Details With Number of Satellites Deployed and Lost
Table 9: Expace Financial Funding Data (2016-2025)
Table 10: Expace's Launch Vehicle Portfolio Success Rate (December 15, 2025)
Table 11: Expace's Reasons for the Launch Failure (December 15, 2025)
Table 12: Expace's Total Launches (December 15, 2025)
Table 13: Expace KPI Scores
List of Exhibits
Exhibit 1: Expace KPI Radar Chart
Exhibit 2: Expace Ownership Structure
Exhibit 3: Expace Launch Vehicle Portfolio
Exhibit 4: Kuaizhou-1A Launch Process
Exhibit 5: Expace's Kuaizhou-1A Full Launch Vehicle Process
Exhibit 6: Kuaizhou-1Ar Hot Fire Test
Exhibit 7: Kuaizhou-1Ar Launch Process
Exhibit 8: Expace Total Launches (December 15, 2025)
Exhibit 9: Expace Patent Filing Portfolio Chart
Exhibit 10: Expace Patents Granted by Year
Exhibit 11: Expace KPI Radar Chart
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lnxhz1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.