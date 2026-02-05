SomaCharge PEMF Sets a New Standard for Professional PEMF Systems in Wellness and Performance Environments

New York, NY , Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ergo Flex Technologies today announced the launch of SomaCharge™ PEMF, a professional-grade pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) system engineered for high-volume clinical environments and designed to support chiropractors, functional medicine practitioners, wellness centers, and human performance facilities.

SomaCharge PEMF introduces a new standard for clinical recovery technology with higher output capabilities, modular scalability, and streamlined usability for practitioners and staff. Delivering peak intensities up to 24,700 gauss, the system provides both pulsed and continuous low-frequency modes to support nervous system regulation, parasympathetic activation, and deep cellular recovery.



Ergo Flex Technologies

“With demand for evidence-informed recovery technologies continuing to grow, practitioners need equipment that delivers consistent results while integrating into existing workflows,” said JT Anderson, founder of Ergo Flex Technologies. “SomaCharge PEMF was developed from direct practitioner feedback to provide professional power and flexibility in a system that’s straightforward for staff to use.”

Purpose-Built Features for Clinical Performance

SomaCharge PEMF expands on current industry needs by offering a modular, scalable platform with attachments, software, and training resources designed around real clinical scenarios. Key features include:

• Low-frequency pulsed and continuous wave modes (1–10 Hz) supporting nervous system regulation, parasympathetic relaxation, and cellular recovery, with intensity peaks up to 24,700 gauss

• Four professional therapy attachments: o full-body mattress o high-power paddles and therapy ring o targeted loop o flexible pad for localized applications • Intuitive touchscreen interface with multiuser operation for busy clinics

• Onboarding and staff training, plus access to an AOPP certification program for up to three team members

• Marketing support resources to help providers integrate PEMF into patient education and service offerings



Ergo Flex Technologies

The SomaCharge PEMF professional package is available with financing options for qualified applicants and includes a one-year manufacturer’s limited warranty with dedicated support.

Interest in PEMF therapy has accelerated across rehabilitation, performance, and wellness sectors as providers seek noninvasive modalities to support recovery, mobility, and nervous system balance.

SomaCharge PEMF is designed to help clinics meet rising patient demand while maintaining consistency, efficiency, and high treatment standards. SomaCharge™ is now available to licensed healthcare providers, wellness professionals, solo practitioners, and home users.

To access specifications, research studies, and package information, visit somacharge.com/package.



About Ergo Flex Technologies

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Conroe, Texas, Ergo Flex Technologies designs and manufactures American-made, noninvasive therapeutic systems used by chiropractic, functional medicine, and human performance facilities nationwide. The company’s product portfolio includes the Back On Trac spinal traction chair, Mito2 IHHT oxygen system, Knee On Trac knee traction chair, and the SomaCharge PEMF platform. Learn more at https://www.ergoflextechnologies.com/.

###

Media Contact

Josey Anderson, Chief Operations Officer

Ergo Flex Technologies

josey@ergoflextechnologies.com

(936) 588-5510

newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com

Attachment