Google Cloud Global ASIC TPU, CPU, & QPU Deployment Analysis Report 2026

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Google Cloud Global ASIC TPU, CPU, & QPU Deployment Analysis" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of deployed and installed Google Cloud semiconductor ASICs including Tensor Processing Units (TPU), Axion Compute Processing Units (CPU), and quantum processing units (QPU)

Features

ASIC Deployments

By geographic region North America Latin America Europe Africa Asia-Pacific

By Country in each geographic region (19 in total)

By City/State within each geographic region where applicable

By ASIC Product Type and by geographic region TPU v1 through v7x Axion CPU QPU Bristlecone, Sycamore, & Willow



Key Topics Covered:

RESEARCH BRIEF

Methodology

Background

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Conclusion

TENSOR PROCESSING UNIT (TPU) ANALYSIS

A 10 year Journey, from v1 to v7x

QUANTUM PROCESSING UNIT (QPU)

AXION CENTRAL PROCESSING UNIT (CPU)

TABLES

Table 1: Google Cloud TPU Specifications by Generation

Table 2: Global Google Cloud TPUs Installed by Generation and Country

Table 3: Global Google Cloud QPUs Installed by Generation and Geographic Location

Table 4: Global Google Cloud QPUs Installed by Generation and Country (Units)

Table 5: Global Google Cloud QPUs Installed by Location and Type

Table 6: Global Google Cloud Axion CPUs Installed by Location (Units)

EXHIBITS

Exhibit 1: Global Google Cloud TPUs Installed by Generation

Exhibit 2: Global Google Cloud Axion CPUs Installed by Country

Exhibit 3: Global Google Cloud QPUs Installed by Generation

Exhibit 4: Google Cloud TPU Generations

Exhibit 5: Global Google Cloud TPUs Installed by Generation

Exhibit 6: Global Google Cloud TPUs Installed by Geographic Region

Exhibit 7: Global Google Cloud TPUs Installed by Country

Exhibit 8: Google Bristlecone QPU (72 Qubits)

Exhibit 9: Google Sycamore QPU (54 Qubits)

Exhibit 10: Google Willow QPU (105 Qubits)

Exhibit 11: Global Google Cloud QPUs Installed by Generation

Exhibit 12: Global Google Cloud QPUs Installed by Geographic Region

Exhibit 13: Global Google Cloud QPUs Installed by Country

Exhibit 14: Google Cloud Axion CPU Image

Exhibit 15: Global Google Cloud Axion CPUs Installed by Geographic Region

Exhibit 16: Global Google Cloud Axion CPUs Installed by Country

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n99vv8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.