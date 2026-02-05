Johnson Fistel, PLLP Begins Investigation on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders of DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS), Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN), and Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV)

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of current, long-term shareholders of DICK's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS), Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN), and Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) against certain of their officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty. Shareholders who have held shares continuously since prior to the dates listed below (where applicable) may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight, the return of funds to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award, at no cost to them.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS)

If you have held DICK’s Sporting Goods shares continuously since prior to May 25, 2022, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at DICK’s Sporting Goods.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for products in DSG’s Outdoor segment was slowing faster than Defendants represented, resulting in excess inventory; (ii) the “structural changes” that Defendants repeatedly touted, including differentiated products, improved pricing technology, and more efficient clearance channels, did not allow the Company to manage its excess inventory without hurting the Company’s profitability; (iii) the need to liquidate excess inventory, including in the Outdoor segment, would have a materially negative effect on the Company’s profitability; and (iv) as a result of (i)-(iii) above, Defendants’ statements about DSG’s business condition and prospects were materially false and misleading when made.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ)

If you are a long-term shareholder of Domino’s Pizza, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Domino’s.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that throughout the alleged class period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Domino’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that Domino’s largest master franchisee was experiencing significant challenges related to store openings and closures, that Domino’s was unlikely to meet its previously issued long-term guidance for global net store growth, and that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false or misleading when made.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN)

If you are a long-term shareholder of Elanco Animal Health, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Elanco.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Elanco’s business, operations, and prospects. The complaint alleges, among other things, that the Company overstated the safety profile of Zenrelia, understated risks related to regulatory approval timelines for Zenrelia and Credelio Quattro, and, as a result, materially overstated the Company’s business and financial prospects.

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV)

If you are a long-term shareholder of Elevance Health, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Elevance.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that during the period from April 18, 2024 through October 16, 2024, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements regarding Elevance’s Medicaid business. According to the complaint, Defendants failed to disclose that Medicaid redeterminations were driving higher-than-expected acuity and utilization among remaining members, that these cost trends were not adequately reflected in Elevance’s rate negotiations with states or in its financial guidance, and that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false or misleading when made.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. The firm also represents foreign investors who have purchased securities on U.S. exchanges.

