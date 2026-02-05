Johnson Fistel, PLLP Begins Investigation on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders of Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL), Sable Offshore Corp. (SOC), Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT), and Semler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR)

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of current, long-term shareholders of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE: SOC), Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT), and Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR) against certain of their officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty.

Shareholders who have held shares continuously since prior to the dates listed below may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight, the return of funds to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award, at no cost to them.

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL)

If you have held Replimune shares continuously since prior to November 22, 2024, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Replimune.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that during the class period, Replimune and certain of its officers made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants overstated the prospects of Replimune’s IGNYTE clinical trial despite known or knowable deficiencies, which ultimately resulted in the FDA determining that the IGNYTE trial was inadequate and not well-controlled. As a result, Defendants’ public statements regarding Replimune’s clinical development program and future prospects were allegedly false or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE: SOC)

If you have held Sable Offshore shares continuously since prior to May 19, 2025, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Sable Offshore.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that during the class period from May 19, 2025 through June 3, 2025, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Sable Offshore had not, in fact, restarted oil production off the coast of California as represented. According to the complaint, these misstatements rendered Defendants’ positive statements regarding Sable Offshore’s business, operations, and prospects materially false or misleading and/or lacking a reasonable basis.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT)

If you have held Sarepta shares continuously since prior to June 22, 2023, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Sarepta.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding the safety profile and regulatory risks associated with ELEVIDYS, Sarepta’s gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Specifically, the complaint alleges that ELEVIDYS posed significant safety risks to patients; that trial protocols failed to adequately detect severe adverse side effects; that the severity of adverse events would lead to halted recruitment and dosing in ELEVIDYS trials, increased regulatory scrutiny, and heightened risk to the therapy’s present and expanded approvals; and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR)

If you have held Semler Scientific shares continuously since prior to March 10, 2021, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Semler Scientific.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that during the class period Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Semler Scientific was subject to a material investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice concerning potential violations of the False Claims Act. According to the complaint, Defendants discussed potential False Claims Act exposure only in hypothetical terms, rendering their public statements materially false or misleading when made.

