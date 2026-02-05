Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders of Atkore Inc. (ATKR), Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM), Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR), and CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO)

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR), Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM), Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR), and CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the Company.

Shareholders who have held shares continuously since prior to the dates listed below may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award, at no cost to them.

Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR)

If you have held Atkore shares continuously since prior to February 1, 2024, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Atkore, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight.

To learn more, visit:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/atkore-inc/

or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed federal securities class action complaint alleges that: (1) Atkore engaged in an anticompetitive price-fixing scheme with other U.S.-based PVC pipe manufacturers to artificially inflate the price of PVC pipes; (2) Atkore gained significant, unsustainable financial benefits from such conduct; (3) when the anticompetitive price-fixing scheme was exposed, Atkore and its co-conspirators could no longer artificially inflate the price of PVC pipes, resulting in a dramatic decline in PVC pipe pricing; and (4) Atkore’s business and operations were negatively impacted.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM)

If you have held Axsome Therapeutics shares continuously since prior to May 10, 2021, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Axsome, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight.







Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that defendants touted AXS-07’s regulatory and commercial prospects in anticipation of the Company submitting a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine (the “AXS-07 NDA”) based on the drug’s positive results in two Phase 3 trials. However, unbeknownst to investors, the Company’s preparation and eventual submission of the AXS-07 NDA was plagued with chemistry, manufacturing, and control (“CMC”) issues.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR)

If you have held Capricor Therapeutics shares continuously since prior to October 9, 2024, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Capricor, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight.







Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts concerning deramiocel, the Company’s lead cell therapy candidate for the treatment of cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (“DMD”), including the Company’s ability to obtain and/or maintain an approvable Biologics License Application (“BLA”) and related regulatory prospects.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO)

If you have held CTO Realty Growth shares continuously since prior to February 18, 2021, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at CTO Realty Growth, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight.







Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CTO's dividends were less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (2) the Company used deceptive and unsustainable practices to artificially inflate its AFFO and overstate the true profitability of its Ashford Lane property; (3) accordingly, CTO's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

