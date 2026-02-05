Johnson Fistel, PLLP Begins Investigation on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS), Humana Inc. (HUM), Ibotta, Inc. (IBTA), and Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP)

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of current, long-term shareholders of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA), and Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) against certain of their officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty. Shareholders who have held shares continuously since prior to the dates listed below may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight, the return of funds to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award, at no cost to them.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS)

If you have held Hasbro shares continuously since prior to February 7, 2022, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Hasbro.

To learn more, visit:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/hasbro-inc-3

or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions regarding the quality and composition of Hasbro’s inventory. According to the complaint, Defendants represented that rising inventory levels reflected strong demand, when in fact inventory levels reflected excess supply amid weakening demand. As a result, Hasbro’s common stock allegedly traded at artificially inflated prices, and Defendants’ statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM)

If you have held Humana shares continuously since prior to July 27, 2022, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Humana.

To learn more, visit:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/humana/

or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Humana’s business and financial performance. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants downplayed pressures on Humana’s adjusted earnings per share caused by rising medical costs associated with increased healthcare utilization following the easing of COVID-related disruptions. According to the complaint, these cost trends were not adequately reflected in Humana’s guidance, rendering Defendants’ public statements materially false or misleading when made.

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA)

If you purchased Ibotta shares on or shortly after the Company’s April 18, 2024 initial public offering and have held shares continuously since that date, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Ibotta.

To learn more, visit:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/ibotta-inc-3

or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed federal securities class action complaint alleges that statements made in Ibotta’s registration statement issued in connection with its April 18, 2024 IPO were materially false and misleading when made. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Ibotta failed to disclose material risks associated with its contract with The Kroger Co., including that the agreement was terminable at will. According to the complaint, these omissions rendered the registration statement materially misleading and exposed investors to undisclosed risks.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP)

If you have held Inspire Medical shares continuously since prior to August 6, 2024, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Inspire Medical.

To learn more, visit:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/inspire-medical/

or contact Johnson Fistel, PLLP at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding the launch of Inspire Medical’s Inspire V device. According to the complaint, demand for Inspire V was weaker than represented due to excess channel inventory and incomplete rollout preparation, including delays in training, contracting, onboarding, and Medicare billing capabilities. The complaint further alleges that these undisclosed issues adversely impacted demand and forced the Company to significantly reduce its earnings guidance, rendering Defendants’ prior public statements materially false or misleading.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also represents foreign investors who have purchased securities on U.S. exchanges.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.