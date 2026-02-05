Johnson Fistel, PLLP Begins Investigation on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders of Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY), Flywire Corporation (FLYW), Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT), and Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of current, long-term shareholders of Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: FLY), Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW), Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT), and Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) against certain of their officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty. Shareholders who have held shares continuously since prior to the dates listed below may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award, at no cost to them.

Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: FLY)

If you have held Firefly Aerospace shares continuously since prior to August 7, 2025, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Firefly Aerospace, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that: (1) Firefly Aerospace overstated the demand for and growth prospects of its Spacecraft Solutions business segment; (2) the Company misrepresented the operational readiness, commercial viability, and revenue potential of its Alpha rocket program; (3) as a result, Firefly’s projections and public statements regarding its revenue growth and financial sustainability lacked a reasonable basis; and (4) when the truth regarding these matters was revealed, the Company’s stock price declined.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW)

If you have held Flywire shares continuously since prior to February 28, 2024, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Flywire, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that: (1) Flywire overstated the strength and sustainability of its revenue growth and transaction volumes; (2) the Company failed to disclose the material adverse impact of student visa and permit restrictions in key geographic markets on its business operations; (3) as a result, Flywire’s financial performance and growth prospects were overstated; and (4) when the Company disclosed the true impact of these headwinds, Flywire’s stock price declined.

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT)

If you have held Fortinet shares continuously since prior to November 8, 2024, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Fortinet, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that: (1) Fortinet misrepresented the size, timing, and sustainability of a purported “record” FortiGate firewall refresh cycle; (2) the Company overstated the expected demand and revenue growth associated with that refresh cycle; (3) as a result, Fortinet’s statements regarding its sales pipeline, billings, and revenue outlook lacked a reasonable basis; and (4) when the true demand environment and purchasing trends became apparent, Fortinet’s stock price declined.

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI)

If you have held Compass Diversified Holdings shares continuously since prior to May 1, 2024, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms at Compass Diversified Holdings, including improvements to internal controls, transparency, and executive oversight.

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that, during the Class Period from May 1, 2024 through May 7, 2025, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Compass Diversified Holdings overstated the financial performance and stability of its portfolio companies; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

