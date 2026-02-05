Johnson Fistel, PLLP Begins Investigation on Behalf of Long-Term Shareholders of Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI), Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH), Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR), and NET Power Inc. (NPWR)

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of current, long-term shareholders of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH), Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR), and NET Power Inc. (NYSE: NPWR) against certain of their officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty. Shareholders who have held shares continuously since prior to the dates listed below may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight, the return of funds to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award, at no cost to them.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI)

If you have held Methode Electronics shares continuously since prior to June 23, 2022, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Methode Electronics.

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/methode-electronics-inc-2/

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including that: (1) Methode lost highly skilled and experienced employees during the COVID-19 pandemic necessary to complete its transition from a low-mix, high-volume production model to a high-mix, low-volume model at its Monterrey facility; (2) Methode’s efforts to replace General Motors center console production with diversified, specialized products for additional OEMs—particularly in the EV space—were plagued by production planning deficiencies, inventory shortages, vendor and supplier problems, and execution failures; (3) manufacturing systems at the Monterrey facility suffered from logistical defects, including improper coding, shipping errors, erroneous delivery times, deficient quality control, and failures to timely procure raw materials; (4) Methode fell substantially behind on the launch of new EV programs at the Monterrey facility, delaying revenue from new program awards; and (5) as a result, Methode was not on track to achieve 2023 diluted EPS guidance or its represented three-year 6% organic sales CAGR, and such estimates allegedly lacked a reasonable factual basis.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH)

If you have held Molina Healthcare shares continuously since prior to February 5, 2025, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Molina Healthcare.

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/molina-healthcare-moh/

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s medical cost trend assumptions were materially inaccurate; that the Company was experiencing a dislocation between premium rates and actual medical cost trends, with medical costs rising faster than represented; that Molina’s near-term growth and financial performance depended on unusually low utilization of services, including behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient care; and that, as a result of these undisclosed conditions, Molina’s fiscal year 2025 financial guidance allegedly lacked a reasonable basis and was substantially likely to be reduced, rendering Defendants’ public statements materially misleading when made.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR)

If you have held Monolithic Power Systems shares continuously since prior to February 8, 2024, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at Monolithic Power Systems.

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/monolithic-power-systems-inc/

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Monolithic’s voltage regulator modules and power management integrated circuits were suffering from significant performance and quality control issues; (2) these defects negatively impacted the performance of certain products offered by Nvidia in which Monolithic’s products were used; (3) Monolithic failed to adequately address and resolve known issues affecting the performance of the power management solutions supplied to Nvidia; (4) Monolithic’s relationship with Nvidia—allegedly the Company’s most important customer—had been irreparably damaged due to these performance and quality issues and Monolithic’s alleged failure to remedy them; and (5) as a result, Monolithic was exposed to undisclosed risks of significant business, financial, and reputational harm.

NET Power Inc. (NYSE: NPWR)

If you have held NET Power shares continuously since prior to June 9, 2023, you may have standing to seek corporate governance reforms focused on executive oversight at NET Power.

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/net-power/

Complaint Allegations

A previously filed securities class action complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) NET Power was unlikely to complete Project Permian on schedule and the project was likely to be significantly more expensive than represented due to, among other things, supply chain issues and site- and region-specific challenges; (2) projections regarding the time and capital needed to complete Project Permian were unrealistic; (3) the increased time and capital required were likely to have a significant negative impact on the Company’s business and financial results; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading when made.

