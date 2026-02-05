Nordic Climate Group appoints Ronnie Coutts as CEO for the United Kingdom

Following Nordic Climate Group’s expansion into the United Kingdom, the company has appointed Ronnie Coutts as CEO for the region. In this role, he will lead the continued build-up of Nordic Climate Group in UK and drive the next phase of growth, based on the Group’s decentralised model where strong local companies keep their brands and entrepreneurship while gaining the benefits of shared expertise and scale.

Ronnie Coutts joined Nordic Climate Group in late 2025 and now leads the establishment and development of the organisations in the UK, while supporting our teams in Ireland. His focus is to expand the Group’s network of leading local companies and strengthen customer value through reliable, energy-efficient solutions with measurable climate impact. In line with the Group’s proven model, companies that join Nordic Climate Group continue to operate under their own brands and maintain customer relationships, supported by group-wide competence, knowledge sharing and technical excellence.

“Ronnie combines strategic clarity with hands-on leadership, making him the ideal person to lead our organisations in the UK and turn ambition into results. Our model is straightforward: local companies stay local and keep their brands, while we add shared expertise and scale. That’s how we create value for customers, the climate and for the companies that join us,” says Fredrik Gren, President and Group CEO of Nordic Climate Group.

Ronnie Coutts brings extensive leadership experience from service and technology driven businesses, most recently as part of the executive management team at Clearway Group, where he played a key role in developing the UK business through operational efficiency and technical innovation. He has a proven track record in leading change, building high-performing teams and developing long-term customer partnerships.

“We are building Nordic Climate Group in the UK with a clear focus on delivering value for customers and the climate through reliable, energy-efficient solutions and strong local presence. By collaborating and sharing knowledge within the Group, we can scale faster and build a long-term, market-leading position,” says Ronnie Coutts, CEO of Nordic Climate Group in UK.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Gren, President and Group CEO Nordic Climate Group

fredrik.gren@nordicclimategroup.se | +46 70 511 64 99

Ronnie Coutts, CEO of Nordic Climate Group UK

ronnie.coutts@nordicclimategroup.com | + 44 7951 997 195





About Nordic Climate Group:

Nordic Climate Group is the home of experts in sustainable cooling and heating focusing on energy-efficient installations. Local winners. Global impact.

Founded in 2021 the Group operates at more than 100 local sites with more than 2,000 employees across Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Ireland, with a total turnover of approximately EUR 550 million. Ownership is shared between entrepreneurs, employees, and Altor Fund V.