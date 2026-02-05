Real-World Data on Healthcare Technology Adoption: Company Insights and Government Trends with Key Statistics (e.g., 71% U.S. Hospitals Adoption, $3B Company Valuations)

Ottawa, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The content provides an overview of companies and government data related to the use of AI in healthcare, focusing on key metrics like revenue, funding, adoption rates, and regulatory frameworks. It highlights the growing trend of AI adoption in healthcare systems, with real-world examples of companies and institutions leading the way in improving healthcare efficiency and outcomes.

1) Companies & Real Data in Healthcare

Company / Org Type / Focus Key Numbers Tempus AI, Inc. AI precision medicine & diagnostics 2,300 employees (2024); IPO on Nasdaq; 600M acquisition spend for Ambry Genetics Truveta Health data AI platform Raised $320M Series C (2025) OpenEvidence AI clinical decision support 430,000+ registered physicians; 8.5M+ consults/mo; $210M funding (2025); valuation $3.5B+ Sword Health AI digital physical therapy Valued $3B (2024); $340M+ raised Huma AI health monitoring & digital care £30.1M sales (2024); 100M users; $300M funding Heidi Health AI medical scribe software $96.6M+ total funding; $465M valuation (2025) Reveal HealthTech AI healthcare solutions $7.2M Series A (2025) Ant Group (AQ) AI healthcare platform 100M+ app users (2025) IQVIA Holdings, Inc. Health data & AI analytics 1.2B+ non-identified patient records CloudMedx NLP & ML AI health platform *Private – no public revenue disclosed* Ada Health AI clinical decision tool 300 employees (2023) Hospitals using AI tools Adoption 71% US hospitals use predictive AI (2024) Apollo Hospitals (India) AI integrations 3.5% of digital budget on AI Cera (UK) Home care + AI £225M revenue (2023)

This section provides data about companies working in healthcare technology, with key figures like revenue, funding, employee count, and usage statistics. Here's a summary of the key points:

Company Focus: These companies specialize in using advanced technology to solve healthcare challenges, such as diagnostics, precision medicine , telehealth , and clinical decision support.

, , and clinical decision support. Key Numbers: For each company, various metrics are provided: Revenue/Funding: Some companies are privately funded, and their valuations or funding amounts are disclosed. For instance, Tempus raised significant capital and works in oncology and other fields. User Metrics: For example, OpenEvidence reaches around 100% of U.S. physicians, while Sword Health serves millions of users globally. Employee Count: Companies like Truveta employ thousands, while smaller startups have fewer employees.

Partnerships and Clients: Many companies partner with healthcare systems, hospitals, and clinics to integrate their products for real-world applications. Truveta, for example, partners with major U.S. health systems.

Tech Focus: The companies span different segments of healthcare, including radiology, genomics, digital health, and clinical decision support. Some companies, like Ada Health, focus on clinical decision tools, while others like IQVIA provide analytics for large-scale healthcare data.



★ Gain actionable insights and customized strategies for leveraging AI in healthcare, backed by real-world data on adoption, performance, and regulatory trends from leading companies @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5073

2) Government / Institutional Data in Healthcare

Government / Institution Statistic / Data US Hospital AI Adoption 71% of US hospitals reported use of predictive AI (2024) Clinical Documentation AI Ambient Notes AI adopted by 100% of surveyed US health systems CDC AI Policy CDC committed to AI/ML for public health & infectious disease response US Federal Oversight FDA, CMS, ONC from HHS actively engaged in regulating AI health tech GP AI Usage (UK) 30% of UK GPs using AI tools in patient consultations

This section focuses on government reports and publicly available data about the use and regulation of technology in healthcare, highlighting adoption trends, regulatory frameworks, and the role of technology in improving healthcare systems.

Key insights include:

Adoption in Hospitals: A large percentage of U.S. hospitals (71% as of 2024) have reported adopting predictive technology for decision-making, including in clinical care and administrative functions.

Clinical Documentation Automation: A significant number of U.S. health systems (100% of surveyed hospitals) are using technology to automate clinical documentation (e.g., transcribing notes, automating billing).

Government Regulations & Oversight: The FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) and other regulatory bodies are involved in setting standards for healthcare technology, ensuring that these solutions are safe, reliable, and compliant with healthcare standards.

International Adoption: In the UK, approximately 30% of GPs (General Practitioners) are using technology during consultations, indicating an international trend in adopting new healthcare solutions.

Public Health Tech Usage: The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has emphasized the use of technology to track and respond to public health issues, such as infectious diseases, further showing the broader applications in health management.



3) Industry Insights on Adoption and Usage

Metric Value Predictive AI adoption increase (2023→24) 66% → 71% (US hospitals) AI clinical documentation adoption 100% adoption activity in surveyed US systems Generative AI implementation (payers/providers) 70% actively implementing GenAI AI used for administrative billing automation 36% → 61% 2023→24 adoption

This table summarizes adoption trends and statistical changes in the use of technology across healthcare sectors:

Increased Adoption: For example, adoption in hospitals increased from 66% in 2023 to 71% in 2024, signaling a growing trend toward using advanced tools to make clinical predictions and inform decisions.

Clinical Documentation: The percentage of hospitals using technology for clinical documentation rose sharply, with 100% adoption seen in some surveyed U.S. health systems.

Automation of Administrative Tasks: The use of technology to automate administrative tasks like billing also saw an increase, from 36% to 61% adoption from 2023 to 2024.



AI in Healthcare Market Growth (2026 – 2035)

The AI in healthcare market is projected to reach USD 928.18 billion by 2035, growing from USD 37.98 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 37.66% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035, as a result of the increasing adoption of advanced technology, innovation in clinical research and rising demand for customized healthcare.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5073

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest