Macrocell Radio/Active Antenna Unit Research Report 2026: Market Analysis, Shipments, and Forecasts 2024 & 2025-2029 Featuring AT&T Wireless, Ericsson, Vodafone, OREX / OREX SAI

The report identifies key market opportunities in the global radio unit/active antenna unit market, segmented into Macro RU, Massive MIMO AAU, and Massive AE AAU. It presents growth forecasts by product type, frequency cluster, and region for 2024-2029, offering insights into evolving industry trends.

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Macrocell Radio/Active Antenna Unit Market Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2029 (7th Edition)" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global radio unit (RU)/active antenna unit (AAU) market. This report covers the global market for 2024 shipments as well as a forecast for 2025-2029.

The analyst has segmented the overall market into three product segments types based upon the types of RU/AAU configurations:

  • Macro RU
  • Massive MIMO AAU
  • Massive Antenna Element (AE) AAU

The product segments are further divided by Frequency Cluster.

Features

  • 2024 Shipments and 2025-2029 forecast by Product Segment
  • 2024 Shipments and 2025-2029 forecast by Frequency Cluster
  • 2024 Shipments and 2025-2029 forecast by Region

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • 2024 Review: Global Market and 5G Continues to rely on China
  • Global RU/AAU Forecast 2025-2029
  • Outlook Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

  • Network Architecture Definitions
  • RU/AAU Database Taxonomy
  • Purpose Built RU/AAU
  • 5G Architecture Definitions
  • Open RAN RU/AAU (O-RU/O-AAU)
  • Virtual RAN (vRAN) RU/AAU

CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE AND FORECAST

  • 2024: Weakness Everywhere Except for Europe and LATAM
  • Global RU/AAU Forecast 2025-2029

CHAPTER 2: MASSIVE MIMO AAU SHIPMENTS/FORECAST

  • Definition of Massive MIMO AAU Category
  • Global Massive MIMO FR1 AAU Shipments, 2023-2024
  • Global Massive MIMO AAU Forecast 2025-2029

CHAPTER 3: MASSIVE AE AAU SHIPMENTS/FORECAST

  • Definition of Massive AE AAU Category
  • Global Massive AE FR2/3 AAU Shipments, 2023-2024
  • Global Massive AE AAU Forecast 2025-2029

CHAPTER 4: MACRO MULTI-RAT/MULTI-BAND RUS

  • Definition of Non-Massive MIMO Multi-RAT/Multi-Band RU Category
  • Macro Multi-RAT/Multi-Band Radio Unit Shipments, 2023-2024
  • Macro Multi-RAT/Multi-Band RU Forecast 2025-2029

CHAPTER 5: OPEN RAN/VRAN RU/AAU ANALYSIS

  • Global Open RAN/vRAN RU/AAU Forecast 2025-2029
  • AT&T Wireless' 2023 5 Year Contract with Ericsson for Open RAN Network
  • Modernization (Update)
  • OREX
  • Vodafone's Open RAN Modernization Program
  • vRAN vs. Open RAN

CHAPTER 6: RADIO SHIPMENTS BY XTYR CONFIGURATION (MIMO ORDER)

CHAPTER 7: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET ANALYSIS

  • Latin America and Europe: Growth regions in 2024
  • Regional Forecast 2025-2029
  • North America
  • Latin America/Caribbean
  • Europe
  • Africa
  • The Middle East
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific (ROAP)
  • China
  • India

GLOSSARY

