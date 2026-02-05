Macrocell Radio/Active Antenna Unit Research Report 2026: Market Analysis, Shipments, and Forecasts 2024 & 2025-2029 Featuring AT&T Wireless, Ericsson, Vodafone, OREX / OREX SAI

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Macrocell Radio/Active Antenna Unit Market Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2029 (7th Edition)" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global radio unit (RU)/active antenna unit (AAU) market. This report covers the global market for 2024 shipments as well as a forecast for 2025-2029.

The analyst has segmented the overall market into three product segments types based upon the types of RU/AAU configurations:

Macro RU

Massive MIMO AAU

Massive Antenna Element (AE) AAU

The product segments are further divided by Frequency Cluster.

Features

2024 Shipments and 2025-2029 forecast by Product Segment

2024 Shipments and 2025-2029 forecast by Frequency Cluster

2024 Shipments and 2025-2029 forecast by Region

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2024 Review: Global Market and 5G Continues to rely on China

Global RU/AAU Forecast 2025-2029

Outlook Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Network Architecture Definitions

RU/AAU Database Taxonomy

Purpose Built RU/AAU

5G Architecture Definitions

Open RAN RU/AAU (O-RU/O-AAU)

Virtual RAN (vRAN) RU/AAU

CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE AND FORECAST

2024: Weakness Everywhere Except for Europe and LATAM

Global RU/AAU Forecast 2025-2029

CHAPTER 2: MASSIVE MIMO AAU SHIPMENTS/FORECAST

Definition of Massive MIMO AAU Category

Global Massive MIMO FR1 AAU Shipments, 2023-2024

Global Massive MIMO AAU Forecast 2025-2029

CHAPTER 3: MASSIVE AE AAU SHIPMENTS/FORECAST

Definition of Massive AE AAU Category

Global Massive AE FR2/3 AAU Shipments, 2023-2024

Global Massive AE AAU Forecast 2025-2029

CHAPTER 4: MACRO MULTI-RAT/MULTI-BAND RUS

Definition of Non-Massive MIMO Multi-RAT/Multi-Band RU Category

Macro Multi-RAT/Multi-Band Radio Unit Shipments, 2023-2024

Macro Multi-RAT/Multi-Band RU Forecast 2025-2029

CHAPTER 5: OPEN RAN/VRAN RU/AAU ANALYSIS

Global Open RAN/vRAN RU/AAU Forecast 2025-2029

AT&T Wireless' 2023 5 Year Contract with Ericsson for Open RAN Network

Modernization (Update)

OREX

Vodafone's Open RAN Modernization Program

vRAN vs. Open RAN

CHAPTER 6: RADIO SHIPMENTS BY XTYR CONFIGURATION (MIMO ORDER)

CHAPTER 7: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET ANALYSIS

Latin America and Europe: Growth regions in 2024

Regional Forecast 2025-2029

North America

Latin America/Caribbean

Europe

Africa

The Middle East

Rest of Asia-Pacific (ROAP)

China

India

GLOSSARY

