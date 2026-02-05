JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

 | Source: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

RE: Dividends

The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 12 February 2026, record date as of the 13 February 2026 & payment date is the 06 March 2026:

   
Share Class DescriptionISINPer Share Rate
JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BDFC6Q910.365000
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)IE00BJLTWS020.318900
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE00BDFC6G930.389600
JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE00BD9MMG790.380100
JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)IE00BD9MMC320.312100
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE0003UVYC200.157600
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000U5MJOZ60.130900
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)IE000U9J8HX90.226100
JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE00BL0BMX650.140000
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000AP27VA70.119100
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)IE000UPAYVL70.110600
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)IE0006YCYW060.111400
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE000RE0SQM60.113400
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist)IE000DDR6DS30.174600
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)IE0006FIW9Z00.190900
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)IE0006CJGQR90.183500
   
   
Enquiries:  
   
Matheson  
Phone: +353 1 232 2000
 

