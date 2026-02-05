Colorado Health Market Review 2025: Denver-area Hospitals and University of Colorado Health Reported Strong Profit Growth, Presenting Expansion and Acquisition Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colorado Health Market Review 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pre-tax profits for Denver-area hospitals increased 14.4% in 2024, and net income for hospitals in other parts of the state increased by 30.5%. Enrollment in Colorado HMOs dropped by 4.9% in 2024, but their profits grew compared to 2022.

First published in 1994, this is the 23rd edition of this analysis of the payer and provider markets in the state. The report was published by a Minneapolis-based analyst studying health care policy, finance and local markets and currently publishes reports analyzing trends and strategies for health insurers and hospital systems in Colorado and five other states.

Key findings in the report:



Denver-area hospitals had net income of $1.3 billion in 2024, or 9.5% of net patient revenues of $13.945 billion.

Analyzing financial data from Medicare cost reports for 2024, the report finds that these hospitals improved their results by 14.4% compared to 2023. These hospitals had operating income of $52.6 million and other revenues from government grants, philanthropy and investments of $1.559 billion.

University of Colorado Health hospitals in the Denver area reported net income of $689 million in 2024 or 20.4% of net patient revenues. HealthOne/HCA hospitals posted pre-tax net income of $616.8 million or 21.3% of net patient revenues. While the CommonSpirit Health hospitals in the Denver Metro area had net income of $114.7 million, the AdventHealth hospitals lost $68.6 million. Intermountain Health lost $155.1 million, or 9.9% of net patient revenues, including losses of $115.6 million at Lutheran Medical Center.

Outside the Denver metro area, the University of Colorado hospitals, including Poudre Valley in Fort Collins and Memorial in Colorado Springs, were strongly profitable.

The UC hospitals had combined net income of $518.6 million, or 15.5% of net patient revenues, with Poudre Valley alone reporting $355.9 million in net income. The UC system has grown through new construction, particularly in Colorado Springs, and through acquisitions, most recently Parkview in Pueblo. In 2025, it announced plans to take over Estes Park hospital. The CommonSpirit Health hospitals, including Penrose-St. Francis in Colorado Springs and St. Anthony Summit in Frisco, had net income of $107.5 million, or 7.8% of net patient revenues. The five Banner Health hospitals in northern Colorado had combined losses of $20.3 million. Valley View in Glenwood Springs was the most profitable independent hospital.

After reporting losses in 2022, Colorado HMOs were profitable in 2023 and 2024.

In 2024, Colorado HMOs had net income of $89.1 million, or. 1.2% of underwriting revenues. That was similar to their net income of $90.6 million in 2023, and much improved over their combined losses of $72.5 million in 2022. That year, large investment losses for Kaiser Permanente wiped out the profits for the health plans. In 2024, Kaiser had net income of $51.2 million, while HMO Colorado had net income $85.8 million. However, Denver Health Medical Plan lost $55.9 million, and Colorado Access also lost money. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield reported net income of $417.7 million, or 18% of underwriting revenues. `HMOs improved their results in the first half of 2025, reporting net income of $134.6 million or 3.4% of revenues.

Since 2022, enrollment in Colorado HMOs has dropped by 11.7% or 221,000 lives.

Most of the decrease has been in persons covered by Medicaid, where enrollment has dropped by more than 20% since the state began re-evaluating the eligibility of Medicaid beneficiaries in 2023. Enrollment in Medicare Advantage plans has grown, and in 2025 more than 52% of Medicare beneficiaries in Colorado were in a Medicare Advantage health plan. Enrollment in individual plans has also grown but is expected to decrease for the 2026 benefit year as enrollees see significant premium increases, especially if Congress does not extend the enhanced subsidies that will expire at the end of 2025. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield lost more than 14,000 enrollees in employer group plans in 2024

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Market Structure

Health Plan Companies

Colorado Provider Systems

Trend Review

Health Plan Enrollment

Medicare and Medicaid Plans

Revenues and Net Income

Financial Results by Line of Business

Paymentsand Administrative Expenses

Capital Adequacy for Health Plans

Hospitals and Hospital Systems

Denver Metro Region Hospitals

Revenues and Net Income

Inpatient Occupancy and Payer Mix

Medicare Bonus and Penalty Programs

Other Colorado Hospitals

Revenues and Net Income

Inpatient Occupancy and Payer Mix

Medicare Bonus and Penalty Programs

A Look Ahead

Companies Featured

Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Center for Improving Value in Health Care

Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Colorado Health Foundation

Colorado Health Institute

Colorado Hospital Association

Colorado Medical Society

Colorado Rural Health Center

HealthOne/HCA

Kaiser Permanente

National Jewish Health

The Children's Hospital

UnitedHealthcare/PacifiCare/Secure Horizons

University of Colorado Denver Anschutz Medical Campus

