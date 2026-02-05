2025 Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails in the U.S. State of the Industry Report

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Industry: Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails in the U.S. (4th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 4th edition of the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails industry report, published annually, contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts to help plan, and objective analysis. The report features historical, current, and future trends covering the 2018-2029 period.
It is an essential resource for the RTD Cocktails industry covering the most important trends for the busy executive, including detailed data on:
- RTD Cocktail sales and consumption by price point
- sales for the leading brands
- distilled spirits expenditures by demographic groups
- retail activity
- pricing trends
Utilizing various sources and primary research, the report also analyzes important developments shaping the industry, such as:
- The Widening Distribution of Canned Cocktails
- The Growing Popularity of Larger Format RTD Cocktails
- The Trend Toward Upscale and High End Spirits Consumption
- Demographic Consumption Patterns
- The Use of Natural and Premium Ingredients
- New and Unique Flavors and Flavor Combinations
- New Packaging Innovations
- Health and Wellness Trends
- Taxes and Tariffs
- Social Media's Influence
- The Impact of Economic Conditions
Key Topics Covered:
Written Analysis
- Drivers of Industry Growth
- Demographics Support Long-Term RTD Cocktail Consumption
- RTD Cocktails Benefit From Health and Gluten-Free Trends
- RTD Cocktail Sales Trends
- Per Capita Consumption of RTD Cocktails
- Beverage Companies Expand Portfolios with RTD Cocktails
- Demographic Trends for Expenditures on Distilled Spirits
- Consumer Price Trends for Distilled Spirits
- Economy's Impact on RTD Cocktail Sales
- Social Media is a Vital Marketing Tool for RTD Cocktail Companies
- Greener Practices Save Money and Help Boost Demand
- Sources and Methodology
Statistical Tables (17 Tables)
- Dollar and Volume Sales of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails in the U.S., 2018-2029
- Average Price Per 9-Liter Case of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails Sold in the U.S., 2018-2029
- Dollar Sales of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails in the U.S., by Price Point, 2018-2029
- Volume Sales of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails in the U.S., by Price Point, 2018-2029
- Dollar Sales of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails in the U.S., As a Percentage of Total Distilled Spirits Sales, 2018-2029
- Volume Sales of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails in the U.S., As a Percentage of Total Distilled Spirits Sales, 2018-2029
- Per Capita Consumption of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails in the U.S., 2018-2029
- Per Capita Consumption of Distilled Spirits in the U.S., 2018-2029
- Per Capita Consumption of Distilled Spirits in the U.S., by State, 2024
- Retail Sales of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails in the U.S., by Type, 2018-2029
- U.S. Dollar Sales for the Top 20 Brands of Premixed Cocktails, 2024-2025
- U.S. Dollar Sales for the Top 10 Brands of Spirits-Based Seltzers, 2024-2025
- Average Annual Household Expenditures on Distilled Spirits, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029
- Average Annual Household Expenditures on Distilled Spirits At Home, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029
- Average Annual Household Expenditures on Distilled Spirits Away From Home, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029
- U.S. Consumer Price Trends for Distilled Spirits, 2018-2029
- U.S. Consumer Price Trends for Distilled Spirits, At Home vs. Away From Home, 2018-2029
Graphs (3 Graphs)
- Dollar Sales of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails in the U.S., 2019-2029
- Average Price Per 9-Liter Case of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails Sold in the U.S., 2019-2029
- Per Capita Consumption of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails in the U.S., 2019-2029
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tmnfg0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.