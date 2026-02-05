2025 Craft Distilleries and Distilled Spirits in the U.S. State of the Industry Report

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Industry: Craft Distilleries and Distilled Spirits in the U.S. (14th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 14th annual edition of the Craft Distilleries and Distilled Spirits industry report contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts to help plan, and objective analysis. The report features historical, current, and future trends covering the 2010-2029 period.
It is an essential resource for the Craft Distilleries industry covering the most important trends for the busy executive, including detailed data on:
- craft distilleries sales and pricing
- the number and location of craft distilleries in the U.S.
- sales and consumption for each type of distilled spirit
- flavored spirits trends
- distilled spirits expenditures by demographic groups
Utilizing various sources and primary research, the report also analyzes important developments shaping the industry, such as:
- The Soaring Popularity of Ready-to-drink (RTD) Cocktails
- The Trend Toward Upscale and High End Spirits Consumption
- Demographic Consumption Patterns
- The Use of Natural and Premium Ingredients
- New and Unique Flavors and Flavor Combinations
- Regulations, Taxes, Tariffs, and Foreign Trade Activity
- Health and Wellness Trends
- Social Media's Influence
- The Impact of the Economy and Rising Prices
Key Topics Covered:
- Drivers of Industry Growth
- Tax Reforms, Regulations, and Tariffs
- Demographics Support Craft Spirits Consumption
- Flavored Distilled Spirits Help Broaden Customer Base
- Craft Distillery Sales Trends
- Number of Craft Distilleries in the U.S.
- Average Sales Per Craft Distillery
- Distilled Spirits Sales Trends
- Per Capita Consumption of Craft and Distilled Spirits
- Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails Provide Another Avenue for Growth
- Demographic Trends for Expenditures on Distilled Spirits
- Producer and Consumer Price Trends for Distilled Spirits
- Economy's Impact on Distilled Spirits Sales
- Social Media is a Vital Marketing Tool for Craft Distilleries
- Greener Practices Save Money and Help Boost Demand
- Sources and Methodology
Statistical Tables (23 Tables)
- Dollar and Volume Sales for Craft Distilleries in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Average Price Per 9-Liter Case of Distilled Spirits Sold by Craft Distilleries in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Number of Craft Distilleries in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Number of Craft Distilleries in the U.S., by State, 2024
- Average Sales Per Craft Distillery in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Total Dollar and Volume Sales of Distilled Spirits in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Average Price Per 9-Liter Case of Distilled Spirits Sold in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Dollar and Volume Sales of Whiskey in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Dollar and Volume Sales of Vodka in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Dollar and Volume Sales of Rum in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Dollar and Volume Sales of Tequila in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Dollar and Volume Sales of Gin in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Dollar and Volume Sales of Brandy and Cognac in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Dollar and Volume Sales of Cordials in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Dollar and Volume Sales of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Per Capita Consumption of Craft Spirits in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Per Capita Consumption of Distilled Spirits in the U.S., 2010-2029
- Per Capita Consumption of Distilled Spirits in the U.S., by State, 2024
- Average Annual Household Expenditures on Distilled Spirits, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029
- Average Annual Household Expenditures on Distilled Spirits At Home, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029
- Average Annual Household Expenditures on Distilled Spirits Away From Home, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029
- U.S. Producer Price Trends for Distilled Spirits, 2010-2029
- U.S. Consumer Price Trends for Distilled Spirits, 2010-2029
Graphs (3 Graphs)
- Dollar Sales for Craft Distilleries in the U.S., 2019-2029
- Average Price Per 9-Liter Case of Distilled Spirits Sold by Craft Distilleries in the U.S., 2019-2029
- Number of Craft Distilleries in the U.S., 2019-2029
