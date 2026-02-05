2025 Craft Distilleries and Distilled Spirits in the U.S. State of the Industry Report

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Industry: Craft Distilleries and Distilled Spirits in the U.S. (14th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 14th annual edition of the Craft Distilleries and Distilled Spirits industry report contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts to help plan, and objective analysis. The report features historical, current, and future trends covering the 2010-2029 period.

It is an essential resource for the Craft Distilleries industry covering the most important trends for the busy executive, including detailed data on:

craft distilleries sales and pricing

the number and location of craft distilleries in the U.S.

sales and consumption for each type of distilled spirit

flavored spirits trends

distilled spirits expenditures by demographic groups

Utilizing various sources and primary research, the report also analyzes important developments shaping the industry, such as:

The Soaring Popularity of Ready-to-drink (RTD) Cocktails

The Trend Toward Upscale and High End Spirits Consumption

Demographic Consumption Patterns

The Use of Natural and Premium Ingredients

New and Unique Flavors and Flavor Combinations

Regulations, Taxes, Tariffs, and Foreign Trade Activity

Health and Wellness Trends

Social Media's Influence

The Impact of the Economy and Rising Prices

Key Topics Covered:

Drivers of Industry Growth

Tax Reforms, Regulations, and Tariffs

Demographics Support Craft Spirits Consumption

Flavored Distilled Spirits Help Broaden Customer Base

Craft Distillery Sales Trends

Number of Craft Distilleries in the U.S.

Average Sales Per Craft Distillery

Distilled Spirits Sales Trends

Per Capita Consumption of Craft and Distilled Spirits

Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails Provide Another Avenue for Growth

Demographic Trends for Expenditures on Distilled Spirits

Producer and Consumer Price Trends for Distilled Spirits

Economy's Impact on Distilled Spirits Sales

Social Media is a Vital Marketing Tool for Craft Distilleries

Greener Practices Save Money and Help Boost Demand

Sources and Methodology

Statistical Tables (23 Tables)

Dollar and Volume Sales for Craft Distilleries in the U.S., 2010-2029

Average Price Per 9-Liter Case of Distilled Spirits Sold by Craft Distilleries in the U.S., 2010-2029

Number of Craft Distilleries in the U.S., 2010-2029

Number of Craft Distilleries in the U.S., by State, 2024

Average Sales Per Craft Distillery in the U.S., 2010-2029

Total Dollar and Volume Sales of Distilled Spirits in the U.S., 2010-2029

Average Price Per 9-Liter Case of Distilled Spirits Sold in the U.S., 2010-2029

Dollar and Volume Sales of Whiskey in the U.S., 2010-2029

Dollar and Volume Sales of Vodka in the U.S., 2010-2029

Dollar and Volume Sales of Rum in the U.S., 2010-2029

Dollar and Volume Sales of Tequila in the U.S., 2010-2029

Dollar and Volume Sales of Gin in the U.S., 2010-2029

Dollar and Volume Sales of Brandy and Cognac in the U.S., 2010-2029

Dollar and Volume Sales of Cordials in the U.S., 2010-2029

Dollar and Volume Sales of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cocktails in the U.S., 2010-2029

Per Capita Consumption of Craft Spirits in the U.S., 2010-2029

Per Capita Consumption of Distilled Spirits in the U.S., 2010-2029

Per Capita Consumption of Distilled Spirits in the U.S., by State, 2024

Average Annual Household Expenditures on Distilled Spirits, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029

Average Annual Household Expenditures on Distilled Spirits At Home, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029

Average Annual Household Expenditures on Distilled Spirits Away From Home, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2024 and 2029

U.S. Producer Price Trends for Distilled Spirits, 2010-2029

U.S. Consumer Price Trends for Distilled Spirits, 2010-2029

Graphs (3 Graphs)

Dollar Sales for Craft Distilleries in the U.S., 2019-2029

Average Price Per 9-Liter Case of Distilled Spirits Sold by Craft Distilleries in the U.S., 2019-2029

Number of Craft Distilleries in the U.S., 2019-2029

