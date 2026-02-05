Cycling Rentals Unveils New Self Guided Minho Bike Tour

Sintra, LISBON, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycling Rentals, renowned for its hassle-free bike hire and Self-Guided Bike Tours across Spain and Portugal, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest adventure: the Minho Bike Tour. This new tour promises to offer cycling enthusiasts an unforgettable journey primarily on scenic bike paths through the picturesque landscapes of Northern Portugal.

The Minho region, known for its lush vineyards, historic towns, and stunning coastal & river views, provides the perfect backdrop for this self-guided cycling tour. Participants will have the opportunity to explore the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of the area at their own pace and schedule, with the support and exceptional routes that Cycling Rentals is known for.

"The Minho Bike Tour is a testament to our commitment to providing unique and enriching experiences on low-traffic routes for our riders," said Martin Thompson, partner at Cycling Rentals. "We are excited to offer this new tour, which combines the thrill of cycling with the charm of Portugal's northern landscapes."

The tour is designed to cater to cyclists of all levels, offering a flexible itinerary that includes carefully selected routes and accommodations. Cyclists can enjoy the freedom of a self-guided tour while benefiting from the convenience of pre-booked lodging and detailed route maps, along with their selection of trekking, gravel or electric bikes.

In addition to the scenic rides, the Minho Bike Tour includes opportunities to indulge in the region's culinary delights and explore its historical landmarks. From sampling local green wines to visiting ancient castles, participants will experience the best that Northern Portugal has to offer.

For more information about the Minho Bike Tour, visit Cycling Rentals' Minho Bike Tour page.

About Cycling Rentals

Cycling Rentals offers hassle-free bike hire and equipment rental services across continental Spain and Portugal. We specialize in self-guided bike tours featuring our popular Bike, Bed & Breakfast cycling holidays, plus comprehensive Camino de Santiago tour packages and services to support your pilgrimage journey.

https://cycling-rentals.com

