Cloud OSS/BSS Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2026-2032: Cloud Adoption, Next-Generation Software Frameworks, and IoT Monetization Driving Growth

The cloud OSS/BSS market, valued at USD 46.05 billion in 2026, is anticipated to reach USD 59.02 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 4.2%.

The increased adoption of SDN and NFV is driving demand for cloud OSS/BSS solutions, as communication service providers (CSPs) require agile, programmable platforms to manage virtualized networks.

The need for personalized services and bundled offerings propels interest in customized OSS/BSS solutions designed to enhance customer experience. As service portfolios and IT architectures grow in complexity, cloud-native OSS/BSS platforms provide the necessary flexibility, scalability, and automation for efficient service delivery and real-time operations.

Prominent market players include Amdocs, Salesforce, NEC, Ericsson, Oracle, Huawei, and others. These companies adopt growth strategies like partnerships, new product launches, and acquisitions to expand their presence in the cloud OSS/BSS market.

By component, the services segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This growth is primarily due to CSPs leaning towards managed, outcome-based partnerships to expedite transformation processes. Key trend drivers include rapid deployment needs, cloud-native solutions optimization, and minimized in-house development. CSPs facing talent shortages and AI platform complexities often turn to partner-led managed services. Regulatory compliance, SLA guarantees, and uptime capabilities also drive clients towards cloud-based OSS/BSS services.

A recent development saw Amdocs extending its managed services agreement with Globe to provide orchestration, monetization, and automation support, reducing operational burdens. Similarly, Ericsson entered a multi-year managed services contract with Bharti Airtel for operations management, illustrating CSPs' preference for partner-driven service delivery.

By cloud type, the hybrid cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

CSPs require flexible deployment models offering seamless integration between legacy systems and modern platforms. Hybrid cloud architecture enables data sovereignty and core operation control, alongside the benefits of public cloud scalability and agility. This approach also supports phased migrations and diverse regulatory demands across global markets. Telefonica's collaboration with Google Cloud for hybrid cloud deployment exemplifies this trend.

North America will register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

This growth is driven by significant 5G investments, mobile data traffic increases, and real-time service monetization demands. Leading CSPs like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile are transitioning to cloud-based OSS/BSS platforms, demonstrated by Verizon's partnership with Oracle for a modern, cloud-native stack. The region's mature telecom infrastructure, paired with strategic CSP-technology partnerships, fosters OSS/BSS innovation. The Netcracker-Telenet hybrid cloud BSS deployment highlights the operational efficiency offered by cloud-native platforms.

An analysis of the global market indicates that North America's advanced infrastructure and strategic alliances will significantly contribute to the shift towards modern OSS/BSS frameworks. The projected growth will be supported by automation, scalability, and customer-centric approaches, positioning cloud OSS/BSS platforms as essential for enabling next-generation connectivity.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 350 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $46.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $59.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



4.2 Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption of Tailored Cloud Oss/Bss Solutions

Increasing 5G Adoption to Surge Demand for Cloud Oss/Bss

Rising Demand for Convergent Billing Systems

Growing Need to Reduce Capex and Opex

Restraints

Concerns Over Data Privacy

Fragmented Legacy Infrastructure

Opportunities

Adoption of Cloud Technologies in Telecom Industry

Integration of Next-Generation Operating Systems and Software Frameworks in Telecom Industry

Operators Advancing Service Innovation to Unlock IoT Monetization

Challenges

High Volume of Customer Transactions and Increasing Complexities in Network Management

Lack of Technical Proficiency for Implementing Cloud-Native Oss/Bss Solutions

Company Profiles

Amdocs

Salesforce

Nec

Ericsson

Oracle

Huawei

Hpe

Optiva

Nokia

Kloudville

Zte

Comarch

Subex

Infovista

Comviva

Cerillion

Whale Cloud

Hughes

Mavenir

Stl

Tecnotree

Infosys

Wipro

Alepo

Matrixx Software

Ciena

Aria Systems

Bill Perfect

Telgoo5

Nmsworks Software

Wavelo

Chikpea

Bluecat

Kentik

Knot Solutions

Blulogix

Totogi

Bequick

