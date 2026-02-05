Cross Medical Group Announces New Villanova Office Location

VILLANOVA, Pa., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Medical Group, a cosmetic surgery practice specializing in procedures for the face and body, has announced the relocation of its Villanova office to a new address at 797 E Lancaster Ave, 3rd Floor, Villanova, PA 19085. This strategic move underscores the practice’s continued dedication to providing exceptional patient care. The anticipated opening date is Monday, February 23rd, 2026.

The office is moving just down the street within the same business park, where it will occupy the entire third floor of the building. The phone number will remain the same. This move also keeps Cross Medical Group conveniently located alongside CoSurgery, a new, affiliated outpatient surgical center founded by Kevin J. Cross, MD.

The expanded Villanova office will improve patient access while allowing the team to accommodate the growing demand for their services. It features three dedicated skincare rooms for the team of clinical aestheticians, as well as three exam rooms used by the nurse injector team and, on certain days, the hair restoration team. Additionally, three exam rooms are reserved for the surgical team and may also accommodate hair restoration services as needed. Patients can enter via the building’s elevator, which opens directly into the lobby and waiting area, complete with a private seating area for comfort, a retail wall stocked with medical-grade skincare products, and two bathrooms with a vanity area.

The office also includes state-of-the-art treatment and exam rooms, and surgical patients have comfortable offices to meet with Surgical Coordinators and Surgical Nurses throughout the pre-operative and post-operative process. The practice offers a full suite of services and specialties, including medical aesthetics, surgical procedures, hair restoration solutions (both surgical and non-surgical), injectables, and medical-grade or clinical skincare, all delivered by Cross Medical Group’s experienced team.

About Cross Medical Group

Cross Medical Group offers an extensive array of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments, along with hair restoration options for the Philadelphia and Villanova areas. Their team is dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of safety and delivering outstanding, natural-looking outcomes.

For more details about their new Villanova location, contact Cross Medical Group. Call their office in Philadelphia (215) 561-9100 or Main Line's Villanova (610) 688-9100. You can also book a consultation online.