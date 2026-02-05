Trusted Financial Choice (TFC) Celebrates 130+ 5-Star Google Reviews Reinforcing Their Position as Best Mortgage Broker in Clayton

Clayton, VICTORIA, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trusted Financial Choice (TFC), an accredited lending and financial solution business with over 20 years of experience, proudly announces the achievement of over 130, 5-star reviews on Google. This milestone underscores TFC's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and tailored financial solutions to both individual and commercial clients.

Based in Clayton—a key business and education hub 20 km south-east of Melbourne’s CBD—TFC has consistently demonstrated its dedication to excellence in the mortgage brokerage industry. The company’s team of experienced financial experts works diligently to ensure that each client receives personalised solutions that meet their unique needs. This client-centric approach has been a cornerstone of TFC's success and is reflected in the glowing reviews from satisfied clients.

"Achieving over 130, 5-star reviews is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Varun Goyal, Founder and Head Broker of TFC. "We continuously work towards being the best mortgage broker in Clayton, and Victoria while remaining committed to maintaining the high standards that have earned us this reputation."

The positive feedback from clients highlights TFC's expertise in navigating the complexities of the mortgage process, ensuring a smooth and stress-free experience for all parties involved. Clients frequently commend the company for its transparency, professionalism, and the outstanding service they provide.

As TFC continues to grow and expand its services, the company remains focused on educating clients so they understand the lending process and what's involved, giving them financial empowerment.

For more information about Trusted Financial Choice and their services, visit their website at https://tfchoice.com.au/

About Trusted Financial Choice

Trusted Financial Choice is a Melbourne based finance and mortgage broking firm helping individuals, families, and business owners make informed and confident financial decisions.The team at Trusted Financial Choice works across residential, commercial, Development, SMSF, and business lending, with a strong focus on finding solutions that suit each client’s individual circumstances.

Press Inquiries

Varun Goyal

admin [at] tfchoice.com.au

+61403 167 641

https://tfchoice.com.au

Suite 12/195

Wellington Rd

Clayton VIC 3168

Australia