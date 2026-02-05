Sales are Underway at New Waterfront Townhome Community by Toll Brothers, 400 Lake at Asbury Park, in New Jersey

ASBURY PARK, N.J., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that sales are underway at 400 Lake at Asbury Park, a brand-new community of waterfront townhomes in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The Toll Brothers Sales Center, located at 400 Cookman Avenue in Asbury Park, is now open.

400 Lake at Asbury Park features 3- and 4-story modern townhomes with open floor plans and rooftop terraces with ocean and lake views. Located just a few blocks from the shoreline, the community offers residents easy access to beachfront activities including historic boardwalk shops and a vibrant restaurant and nightlife scene.





Home shoppers can choose from four brand-new home designs ranging from 1,625 to 2,108+ square feet. These luxury townhomes offer 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, and 1- to 2-car garages. Pricing starts at $1.19 million.

“400 Lake at Asbury Park offers a unique opportunity to live in a vibrant coastal community while enjoying the high-quality craftsmanship and luxury design that Toll Brothers is known for,” said Jill Sarcia, Division President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. “Home shoppers won’t want to miss the opportunity to own a beautiful home in this iconic location just steps from the shore.”

Residents of 400 Lake at Asbury Park will enjoy a convenient location just steps to Wesley Lake, Asbury Park Beach, and the historic Asbury Park Boardwalk featuring shopping, dining, and entertainment, including renowned music venues, The Stone Pony and The Wonder Bar. The community is also within walking distance to the restaurants and shops along Cookman Avenue.





Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Move-in ready and quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are also available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home this Spring. For more information on 400 Lake at Asbury Park, home shoppers are invited to call (844) 834-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NJ.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

