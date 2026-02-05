Result of AGM

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Result of 2026 Annual General Meeting

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc, announces that at the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting held at 12:30pm on Thursday 5 February 2026, all resolutions were passed by way of a poll and the results of the poll, including the proxy votes received, are set out below.

Resolutions 1 to 11 (inclusive) were proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 12 to 17 (inclusive) were proposed as special resolutions.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 copies of all the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

ResolutionVotes For*%Votes Against%Total votes validly castTotal votes cast as % of issued share capitalVotes Withheld**
01Receive annual accounts for the period ended 30 September 202514,979,43297.78339,9622.2215,319,3944.19%56,529
02Approve directors’ remuneration report13,678,47790.551,427,2229.4515,105,6994.13%270,224
03Approve the remuneration policy13,513,48490.401,434,8269.6014,948,3104.09%427,613
04Reappoint BDO LLP as auditors14,425,35795.02755,8844.9815,181,2414.15%194,682
05Re-elect David Brock as a director14,181,77093.311,017,0716.6915,198,8414.16%177,082
06Re-elect Justin Ward as a director14,546,41795.71652,4244.2915,198,8414.16%177,082
07Re-elect Megan McCracken as a director14,378,51394.81786,8875.1915,165,4004.15%210,523
08To approve the final dividend15,121,48798.93164,1121.0715,285,5994.18%90,324
09To authorise the directors to offer a scrip dividend alternative14,931,37197.48386,6602.5215,318,0314.19%57,892
10To authorise the directors to allot Ordinary Shares14,598,81995.58675,0374.4215,273,8564.18%102,067
11To authorise the directors to allot Ordinary Shares in relation to offers for subscription by the Company13,608,00193.74908,5896.2614,516,5903.97%859,333
12To authorise the directors to allot Ordinary Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis12,051,31388.561,556,49511.4413,607,8083.72%1,768,115
13To authorise the directors to allot Ordinary Shares in relation to offers for subscription on a non-pre-emptive basis12,055,69588.801,520,65711.2013,576,3523.71%1,799,571
14To allow the Company to make market purchases of its own shares14,953,30097.64361,2892.3615,314,5894.19%61,334
15To adopt new Articles of Association14,404,19296.42534,0663.5814,938,2584.09%437,665
16To authorise the reduction of the Company’s share capital by cancellation of the entire amount standing to the credit of the Company’s share premium account 14,535,98896.61509,6043.3915,045,5924.11%330,331
17To authorise the reduction of the Company’s share capital by cancellation of the entire amount standing to the credit of the Company’s capital redemption reserve14,535,98896.49528,2043.5115,064,1924.12%311,731

* Includes discretionary votes

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes for or against a resolution.

Notes:

As at close of business on 4 February 2026, the Company’s issued share capital comprised 365,641,495 Ordinary Shares and the total number of voting rights in the Company were 365,641,495 Ordinary Shares.

END

