Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS: CLEUF) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired China Liberal securities between January 22, 2025 and January 30, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CLEUF.

China Liberal Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) In January 2025, individuals impersonating investment advisors on social media platforms fraudulently induced investors to purchase shares of China Liberal stock, artificially inflating (“pumping”) the price of China Liberal shares;

(2) On January 30, 2025, the price of China Liberal stock abruptly collapsed, causing many investors to lose nearly all of the funds they had invested as a result of the scheme;

(3) Although several individuals responsible for the coordinated pump‑and‑dump scheme are now being prosecuted by the United States Department of Justice, there is evidence indicating that executives at China Liberal may have known of, participated in, or acted with severe recklessness regarding the fraudulent conduct; and

(4) As a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next for China Liberal Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CLEUF. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in China Liberal you have until March 31, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to China Liberal Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for China Liberal Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

