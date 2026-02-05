SAVENCIA: 2025 annual sales

Thursday, February 5th, 2026

Press Release: 2025 annual sales





Organic growth of 1.6% in revenues in a complex 2025 economic environment









Key figures in €M



31/12/25



% of Sales



31/12/24



% of Sales



% Changes Total Structure Forex &



IAS 29 Organic growth Sales 6 957 7 140 -2.6 0.2 -4.3 1.6 - Cheese Products 4 017 57.7 4 055 56.8 -1.0 0.0 -0.9 0.0 - Other Dairy Products 3 184 45.8 3 328 46.6 -4.3 0.3 -8.4 3.7 - Unallocated -245 -3.5 -244 -3.4 0.4 0.0 -4.1 4.5

As of December 31, 2025, Savencia Fromage & Dairy Group net sales decreased by 2.6% compared to 2024, primarily due to a significant unfavorable exchange rate impact of 4.3%, largely linked to the devaluation of South American currencies. Nevertheless, the Group's overall organic growth remained resilient at +1.6%, driven by the good performance of Other Dairy Products. The structural effect of 0.2% results from the integration of Ugalait as of July 2, 2024.

Overall, the year 2025 was marked by a dairy economy facing high inflation, with record milk prices, particularly in France, an atypical market situation regarding industrial product quotations, and high demand volatility. This led to a major adjustment in September, notably affecting the price of fat.

In this context, at constant scope and exchange rates, net sales of Cheese Products remained stable over the year. This outcome reflects a decline in volumes, resulting from a still fragile consumption environment, particularly in France and Europe, and an increase of consumer prices amid the inflationary context of 2025.

Net Sales of Other Dairy Products recorded organic growth of +3.7%, driven by positive momentum in international markets and the development of specialty ingredients.

CSR commitments

In 2025, the Group committed to defining new CSR commitments for the next ten years, fully embedding CSR at the heart of the Group’s strategy and performance. The assessment of the CSR Oxygen program launched in 2018 will be detailed in the 2025 Sustainability Report. Among the key achievements in 2025, illustrating its commitment, the Group was awarded the ECOVADIS silver medal and obtained SBTi validation for its decarbonization trajectory, aiming to reach Net Zero by 2050.

The next publication will take place on March 5, 2026

Further information is available on the website savencia-fromagedairy.com

Attachment