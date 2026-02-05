Ammonium Nitrate Market to Reach Over US$ 91.96 Billion by 2033 Driven by Expanding Mining Activities, Infrastructure Development, and Rising Demand for ANFO Explosives | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ammonium nitrate market was valued at 66.89 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 91.96 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2025 to 2033.

The ammonium nitrate market continues to gain momentum in 2024 due to its vital role in fertilizers and explosives. The Donaldsonville plant of CF Industries in the United States recorded 3.4 million metric tons of output this year, showing a strong domestic supply. Yara’s Porsgrunn facility in Norway produced 1.1 million metric tons of high-grade ammonium nitrate in early 2024, highlighting Europe’s focus on consistent quality.

India’s Reliance Industries tested 270,000 metric tons for advanced industrial explosives, signifying growing interest in innovative mining solutions. In the Middle East, the Saudi Arabian Chemical Company reported 150,000 metric tons allocated to phosphate fertilizer blends to address arid-soil needs. This sustained expansion aligns with heightened demand across both emerging and established markets.

Mining Expansion and Advanced Blasting Technologies Strengthen Ammonium Nitrate Demand

Mounting global food requirements, a surge in mineral exploration, and advancements in blasting technologies drive this upward trajectory. Governments across the global ammonium nitrate market emphasize strong fertilizer strategies to secure food independence, pushing the agricultural consumption of ammonium nitrate to unprecedented levels. Mining sectors depend on it for its explosive efficacy, fueling efforts to access remote ore bodies.

This strong industrial pull, combined with investments in research for safer formulations, propels overall adoption in different regions. Innovations in low-emission explosives and improved nutrient efficiency in fertilizers add further impetus to the market, reinforcing ammonium nitrate’s position as a critical component in feeding populations and powering large-scale infrastructure endeavors worldwide.

Sustainable Yield Optimization Reinforces Ammonium Nitrate’s Role in Modern Agriculture

The ammonium nitrate market’s primary boost stems from heightened efforts to maximize agricultural productivity with minimal environmental impact. Farmers and agro-companies are turning to precision-based fertilization techniques, which deploy ammonium nitrate for sustained nitrogen release. The International Maize Alliance in Mexico documented a single pilot initiative utilizing 1,800 metric tons of ammonium nitrate to optimize yields on large-scale maize plantations. A leading soybean cooperative in Argentina applied 600 metric tons on targeted acreage to test soil-enriching strategies.

In Japan, a vertical farming startup reported utilizing 75 metric tons for hydroponic lettuce production, showing expanding usage in controlled environment agriculture. Ghana’s cocoa farms integrated 90 metric tons to rejuvenate nutrient-depleted fields. These focused endeavors echo a global call for balanced nutrient management and consistent crop improvement.

It resonates further with the ammonium nitrate market growth because modern agriculture changes toward resource-efficient measures to secure long-term food security. One advanced greenhouse project in the Netherlands contained 32 metric tons of ammonium nitrate in just one growing cycle, illustrating the scale of high-tech horticulture. In China, a rural reform initiative deployed 420 metric tons to bolster smallholder rice fields, reflecting broader implementation in staple crop regions.

Canada’s canola industry introduced specialized blends, requiring 25 metric tons at one research station, highlighting the quest for tailored crop solutions. Agri-research labs in India evaluated 18 metric tons in synergy with bio-fertilizers to slash chemical overdependence. By anchoring sustainable intensification strategies, ammonium nitrate helps farmers boost yields without exhausting finite resources. This solidifies its standing as a vital input, especially when geographic constraints or climate volatility threaten reliable harvests.

Uniform Structure and Cost Stability Keep Prilled Ammonium Nitrate on Top

Prilled ammonium nitrate remains the most dominant form in the ammonium nitrate market, representing more than 53.2% of the global ammonium nitrate product segment. According to updated market data, overall ammonium nitrate output is projected to reach about 49.13 million tons in 2024, of which prilled variants are anticipated to exceed 25 million tons. A key reason for this leadership is the pill’s physical structure: each bead is uniform, dust-free, and relatively porous. These qualities simplify blending in both fertilizer and explosives applications. In the mining industry, for instance, prills with adjustable porosity allow consistent absorption of fuel oil, crucial for ammonium nitrate–fuel oil (ANFO) explosives, which retain a steady burn rate and heightened reliability for controlled blasting.

Moreover, prilled ammonium nitrate boasts a predictable dissolution rate, making it attractive for large-scale fertilizer programs that require even nutrient distribution. This shared efficiency across verticals cements the prill form’s enduring hold on more than half the market.

Beyond performance, favorable pricing and stable supply routes also drive the prilled segment’s appeal to the ammonium nitrate market growth. Prilled materials, benefiting from relatively lower production costs, often see less volatility in pricing than comparable products such as emulsions or specialized blends. This stability attracts both established and emerging economies looking to secure cost-competitive nitrogen sources. Furthermore, technological advancements in prilling processes, including advanced granulator designs and enhanced quality control systems, have led to more consistent particle sizes and minimized moisture presence, thereby improving storability.

Strong Agriculture and Mining Activity Sustain North America’s Ammonium Nitrate Leadership

In 2024, North America maintains a pivotal role in the global ammonium nitrate market, bolstered by a combination of large-scale farming and high-volume mining operations. The region’s overall ammonium nitrate consumption is estimated to surpass 9.8 million tons, reinforcing its status as a powerhouse consumer alongside Europe, which retains a historically strong market share.

Agriculture remains North America’s prime driver, with vast corn, wheat, and soybean fields necessitating consistent nitrogen inputs that emphasize ammonium nitrate’s quick-release advantage. At the same time, an uptrend in infrastructure development and mineral extraction has amplified the explosives segment, where prilled ammonium nitrate is integral to formulating ANFO for safe, reliable blasting. This dual demand, associated with well-established distribution networks, sustains a robust market footprint for ammonium nitrate across the continent.

Among North American countries, the United States and Canada lead by a substantial margin in the ammonium nitrate market. The United States, with an agricultural sector exceeding US$ 155 billion in corn production alone, depends on stable fertilizer rotations that frequently include ammonium nitrate for rapid field uptake. Meanwhile, Canada, particularly in resource-rich provinces like Alberta, exploits ammonium nitrate both for agricultural productivity and extensive mining endeavors.

Although growing environmental regulations may impact handling practices, the region’s established safety protocols for storage and transportation have thus far mitigated disruptions. As American governments seek to bolster domestic food supplies and modernize infrastructure, the demand for ammonium nitrate, especially prilled forms, remains on an upward trajectory. This steady growth path underlines North America’s lasting significance in the global ammonium nitrate landscape, reinforcing the region’s crucial linkage between industrial development and agricultural output.

Ammonium Nitrate Market Major Players:

Orica Limited

Neochim Plc

San Corporation

Uralchem

Enaex

Dyno Nobel

Yara International

Fertiberia

EPC UK

Maxam

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product

Nitric Acid

Nitrogenous Fertilizers Nitrate fertilizers Sodium nitrate Calcium nitrate Potassium nitrate Ammonical Fertilizers Ammonium Sulphate Ammonium chloride Diammonium phosphate Ammonical-nitrate fertilizers Ammonium nitrate Ammonium sulphate nitrate Calcium ammonium nitrate Amide fertilizers Urea Calcium cynamide



By Form

Granular Form

Prill Form

Emulsion

By Application

Fertilizers

Explosives

Others

By End User

Agriculture

Mining

Pharmaceutical

Defense

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

