Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale - 2025 Full-year results press release

Press release Strasbourg, February 5, 2026

Driven by net revenue growth, Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale

achieves historic net income of €4.2 billion in 2025

PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH THE 2024-2027 STRATEGIC PLAN TARGETS:

Record net income of €4.2 billion, up +2.3%, and +11.4% when excluding the income tax surcharge (€377 million).

Record net revenue of €17.7 billion, up +6.7%.

Customer acquisition in line with targets: 14.7 million banking customers (+166,000) and 7.6 million insured customers (+3.4%) in France.

SCHEDULED STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS FINANCED BY BUSINESS GROWTH:

Net revenue growth outpaced growth in general operating expenses (+6.7% vs. +5.9%):

positive operating leverage further improved the best operational efficiency in France: the cost/income ratio was 55.3% (-0.4 point).

Investments to develop in-house technology expertise (large number of use cases for generative AI developed).

Rollout of the banking and insurance model in Germany (including OLB, which joined the group on January 2, 2026).

IMPROVED SOLIDITY OF THE MUTUALIST MODEL:

Further diversification of the revenue mix, including geographically.

Cost of risk stabilized at €1.8 billion (-11.8%).

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) among the highest in Europe at 19.7%4 (+10.8 points excluding P2G compared to regulatory requirements as of January 1, 2026).

VALUE SHARING WITH EMPLOYEES AND SOCIETY:

Record Societal dividend of €622 million in 2025 (15.2% of net income in 2024); €1.6 billion since 2023.

The Societal dividend for 2026 set at €633 million (15% of 2025 net income after tax).

20 new engagements by the benefit corporation, extending the previous ones, all of which have been achieved.

A stronger social pact to invest in employees and attract new talent.

Results for the year ended December 31, 2025 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 Change Net revenue at an all-time high €17.723bn €16.610bn +6.7 % of which retail banking €13.239bn €12.347bn +7.2 % of which insurance €1.548bn €1.439bn +7.6 % of which specialized business lines 2 €2.932bn €2.916bn +0.5 % General operating expenses under control -€9.808bn -€9.259bn +5.9 % Stabilized cost of risk -€1.828bn -€2.071bn -11.8 % Income before tax €6.052bn €5.325bn +13.6 % Record net income €4.218bn €4.124bn +2.3 % of which income tax surcharge -€377m N/A N/A Net income excluding surcharge €4.595bn €4.124bn +11.4 %





INCREASE IN LENDING3 : + 2.3% Home loans Equipment loans Consumer credit €268.0bn €150.7bn €59.5bn +1.4% +4.2% +3.7% Production up +16.2% (€76.3 billion), driven by home loans.





A VERY SOLID FINANCIAL STRUCTURE CET1 ratio4 Shareholders’ equity 19.7% €70.3bn

