Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Opening of New Cedar Falls, IA Location

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, proudly announces its newest location at 2300 Main Street, Suite #301, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613, opening in June 2026. This new center will accommodate 21 families in Cedar Falls and the surrounding community, marking Lighthouse Autism Center’s seventh location in Iowa and second in Black Hawk County, following the Waterloo center opening in 2024.

The Cedar Falls center represents a continuation of Lighthouse’s commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate, play-based ABA therapy. The facility will offer a comprehensive range of services, including ABA therapy, speech therapy, autism diagnostic testing, virtual parent training, pre-academic learning, and social skills groups. Lighthouse’s innovative Lighthouse Fusion® model integrates speech therapy directly into daily ABA programming, allowing children to make greater progress while having fun in immersive, imaginative learning environments.

“Expanding into Cedar Falls is a meaningful milestone for Lighthouse Autism Center, and we are honored to be in this community,” Regional Director Ali Mottet said. “Opening a second center in Black Hawk County means so much more than expansion. This center opening is about deepening our commitment to this community and ensuring families have access to compassionate and high-quality care. At Lighthouse, we are dedicated to meeting families where they are and reducing barriers to care, so that every child has an equal opportunity to thrive.”

Autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders, with approximately 1 in 31 children in the U.S. diagnosed with ASD, according to the latest CDC data. As the demand for evidence-based services grows, Lighthouse remains committed to providing exceptional therapy programs in communities that need them.

Founded in 2012 by parents of a child with autism and headquartered in Mishawaka, Indiana, Lighthouse Autism Center has grown into the Midwest’s leading provider of ABA therapy, with locations across Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and North Carolina. Each center combines compassionate care and clinical excellence to create play-based, individualized programs that help children thrive.

For more information about Lighthouse Autism Center and the Cedar Falls location, visit www.lighthouseautismcenter.com or call 563-526-0533.

Contact: Ethan Sheckler

Marketing Manager

(574) 345-0051 | esheckler@lighthouseaba.com