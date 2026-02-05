ISTANBUL, TR, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISTANBUL, TR - February 05, 2026 - -

Maltepe Dental Clinic has been recognized as one of the Top 5 Dental Clinics in Turkey in a comprehensive independent study conducted by Prismoon LLC, a digital marketing research firm based in McLean, Virginia. The study evaluated over 50 Turkish dental clinics using objective, data-driven criteria to identify the top providers serving international patients.

Prismoon's evaluation methodology assessed clinics across five weighted dimensions: Clinical Excellence (25 percent), Infrastructure and Technology (20 percent), Patient Experience (20 percent), Innovation and Specialization (15 percent), and International Standards (20 percent). The multi-stage selection process screened more than 50 clinics, with 15 qualifying for detailed evaluation and five ultimately identified through weighted scoring.

"This independent recognition validates our 22-year commitment to serving international patients with consistent quality and innovation," said Dr. Alper Gurhan, co-founder and chief dentist at Maltepe Dental Clinic. "The study's emphasis on objective criteria rather than marketing claims provides patients with reliable guidance when selecting dental care providers in Turkey."

The recognition comes as Turkey's dental tourism sector continues its rapid expansion, attracting more than 600,000 international patients annually and generating over $2 billion in revenue. The market is projected to reach $1.03 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 23.94 percent.

The study highlighted several distinguishing factors that contributed to the clinic's recognition, including its in-house dental laboratory, which enables enhanced customization and shorter treatment timelines compared to facilities that outsource laboratory work. The clinic's dual-location model, with facilities in Istanbul and London, provides international patients with continuity of care.

Maltepe Dental Clinic has served patients from more than 85 countries over its 22-year history, completing over 14,000 dental procedures. The facility holds six certifications, including the International Health Tourism Authorization Certificate, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, and ISO 10002:2018.

"The transparency provided by this third-party evaluation helps international patients navigate Turkey's competitive dental tourism market with greater confidence," noted Dr. Yusuf Ilhan, co-founder and chief dentist. "Patients can now access objective assessment criteria rather than relying solely on marketing materials when making healthcare decisions."

The study's findings address a significant challenge in the dental tourism industry, where patients often struggle to distinguish quality providers from those relying primarily on marketing claims. By establishing transparent evaluation criteria and conducting assessments without advance notice to clinics or financial relationships, the research provides an independent resource for healthcare decision-making.

Maltepe Dental Clinic operates from its primary facility in Istanbul, Turkey, utilizing computer-guided implant technology and maintaining comprehensive patient documentation systems. The clinic's established presence in the dental tourism sector includes over 1,100 Instagram posts documenting patient cases over 12 years and more than 330 patient testimonials across digital platforms.

The complete dataset from Prismoon's study, including detailed scoring breakdowns for all evaluated facilities, is available for public review, providing additional transparency for patients researching dental care options in Turkey.

