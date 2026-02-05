Power Queen Brings Home-Focused Lithium Power Solutions to the 2026 Quartzsite RV Show

Shenzhen, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Queen made its 2026 Quartzsite RV Show debut on January 17, showcasing lithium power solutions designed to deliver reliable, easy-to-manage electricity for long-term RV and off-grid family living. Through live system demonstrations and a multi-scenario product lineup, Power Queen highlighted how stable power can support everyday comfort on the road.

The Quartzsite RV Show is one of North America’s most influential RV lifestyle events, attracting long-term campers, retired RV households, and outdoor enthusiasts. Over nine days, the Power Queen booth attracted extensive engagement by showcasing solutions centered on the core electricity needs of RV family users. The booth recorded approximately 2,600 total impressions, reaching RV campers, overlanding enthusiasts, and customers seeking lead-acid battery upgrade options.

Designed for Real RV Life, Supporting Longer Family Journeys

Rather than focusing solely on technical parameters, many attendees were interested in how lithium batteries could integrate into their existing systems and simplify daily power management. Visitors frequently noted that high-capacity single lithium batteries offered clear advantages over traditional multi-battery lead-acid setups, including longer service life, reduced reliance on diesel generators, and extended off-grid autonomy.





Responding to these needs—“ease of integration, low maintenance, and high capacity”—Power Queen highlighted its core lithium solutions designed for RV users, with particular emphasis on applications of its most popular 12V 300Ah LiFePO4 Lithium Battery within RV power systems.

Built in a Group 6D form factor, 12V 300Ah deep cycle lithium battery fits directly into most RV battery compartments, allowing straightforward lead-acid replacement without structural modification. Within the same footprint, the battery delivers 68% less weight than a comparable 12V 300Ah AGM battery while providing 3,840Wh of usable energy and stable 2,560W output. Its deep-cycle design also doubles the service life of traditional lead-acid batteries under frequent charge-and-discharge conditions, reducing replacement frequency and long-term ownership costs.This balance of capacity, stability, and longevity supports a wide range of travel patterns—from weekend getaways to week-long cross-country trips—helping families extend their time off-grid without sacrificing familiar daily routines.





A Complete Power Ecosystem for RV Families

Throughout the show, Power Queen engaged with visitors on topics including lead-acid to lithium battery upgrades, charger matching, and power system capacity expansion. These conversations highlighted growing interest in lithium solutions, along with RV users’ increasing demand for higher-capacity batteries to support expanding onboard power needs.

To address this, Power Queen presented a full product Ecosystem covering multiple voltages, capacities, and supporting devices, enabling families to build power systems tailored to their size, energy habits, and travel styles. On display were:

RV Lithium Battery Series (multiple voltages and capacities)

12V:

12V 100Ah Bluetooth & Low-Temp (Group 24 / Group 31)

12V 125Ah Bluetooth & Low-Temp (Group 27)

12V 200Ah PLUS

12V 300Ah (Group 8D)

24V: 24V 50Ah Bluetooth & Low-Temp

24V 50Ah Bluetooth & Low-Temp 36V: 36V 100Ah Bluetooth & Low-Temp

36V 100Ah Bluetooth & Low-Temp 48V (51.2V): 100Ah GC2 Golf Cart Bluetooth & Low-Temp







System Components and Battery Accessories for Multi-Scenario Applications

500A Battery Monitor with Shunt

12/24V 30A MPPT Solar Charge Controller

2000W Inverter (12V DC to 110V–120V AC) with two AC outlets

12V (14.6V) 20A LiFePO₄ Battery Charger

12V 40A DC-to-DC Battery Charger

The product ecosystem covers RV power needs from basic energy supply and system upgrades to multi-energy integration, enabling users to expand, replace, and plan long-term systems based on existing setups. It forms a family outdoor power ecosystem emphasizing safety, reliability, flexibility, and continuous long-duration power delivery.

Real-World Demonstrations Make Reliable Power a Tangible Experience

To make reliability tangible, Power Queen operated a live power system on-site, running an ice maker and serving cold drinks to visitors. In Arizona’s dry winter climate, the demonstration resonated strongly, transforming technical performance into a practical, human-centered experience.

Visitors noted that seeing and using the system in real time made it easier to understand what reliable power means in everyday RV life—not just electricity, but confidence, comfort, and peace of mind.





By grounding its presentation in daily living details, Power Queen positioned its solutions as part of family outdoor life rather than purely technical equipment.

Through the Quartzsite RV Show, the company emphasized a long-term energy vision: stable power that reduces compromise, supports meaningful time together, and helps families focus on shared experiences on the road. Looking ahead, Power Queen plans to continue refining its products and system solutions based on real-world use, delivering dependable, family-oriented power solutions to RV users worldwide.

Company: PowerQueen USA/Germany/Japan

Visit: Power Queen® Official Store | Top-Rated LiFePO4 Lithium Batteries – Power Queen US

Contact: service@ipowerqueen.com

Contact Person: Willa Zhang

