Malibu Boats, Inc. to Showcase Lineup of Industry-Leading Brands at the Miami International Boat Show

LOUDON, Tenn., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBUU), a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a diverse portfolio of recreational powerboat brands, today announced that its brands Pursuit Boats , Cobalt Boats , Malibu and Axis Boats, and Maverick Boat Group, Inc. comprised of Cobia Boats and Pathfinder Boats , will exhibit and showcase their latest offerings at the Miami International Boat Show (MIBS), one of the world’s largest showcases for boats and marine products. The show runs from February 11-15, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

At the show, attendees will be among the first to experience newly launched Pursuit DC 286 and Pathfinder 2800 Hybrid models, making their public debut this year at the brands’ respective booths. Both models will be highlighted during dedicated booth events on the first day of the show, Wednesday, February 11.

“The Miami International Boat Show is a key event for the global marine industry, and we’re excited to be there with our top-of-the-line brands,” said Dave Cluka, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Malibu Boats, Inc. “Since we were last in Miami in 2025, we’ve launched more than eleven new models across our portfolio, building strong momentum for our brands. At this year’s show, we’re debuting two of those models, the Pursuit DC 286 and the Pathfinder 2800. We’re looking forward to connecting with boating enthusiasts, celebrating the experiences our boats bring to the water, and providing consumers a firsthand look at some of our latest products and innovations.”

Attendees of MIBS are invited to visit Malibu Boats, Inc. brands at their booth locations to experience the company’s commitment to innovation, quality, and exceptional customer experiences.

Malibu and Axis Boats:

Malibu and Axis Boats will showcase a performance-driven lineup highlighted by the Malibu M230 and Axis T250 . These models demonstrate Malibu and Axis’ exceptional on-water performance, cutting-edge technology, and unforgettable wake and surf experiences for boaters of all levels.

Booth Location: MB2244

Pursuit Boats:

Pursuit Boats is proud to announce the launch of the all-new DC 286 , a 28-foot dual console designed to deliver exceptional performance, comfort, and craftsmanship across a wide range of on-water experiences. Positioned between the brand’s 26- and 30-foot dual consoles, the DC 286 fills a key space in the Pursuit lineup, offering an ideal balance of versatility and refinement.

Press Conference + Booth Location: Pursuit Boats will host a media event on Wednesday, February 11, at 2:00 p.m. at Booth MB1762 in the Miami Convention Center, where attendees will get a first look at the brand’s newest model, the DC 286.

Water Location: Ramp 5, Slips 520-520H

Cobalt Boats:

Cobalt Boats will showcase a premium lineup that reflects the brand’s legacy of luxury craftsmanship, refined performance, and timeless design. On display will be a range of models across Cobalt’s acclaimed outboard series, including R4 , R6 , R8 and the R31 , R33 , and R35 . Together, these models highlight Cobalt’s continued focus on delivering elevated on-water experiences through meticulous attention to detail, comfort-driven design, and confident performance.

Booth Location: MB530

Maverick Boat Group

Pathfinder Boats

Pathfinder Boats will introduce the Pathfinder 2800 Hybrid - a milestone model that represents the next evolution of the Pathfinder brand and sets a new benchmark for what a bay-capable, offshore-ready boat can be. Purpose-built, the 2800 Hybrid brings together innovation, performance, and versatility in a way only Pathfinder can. It’s the first stepped-hull Pathfinder model designed for twin engines, the first to feature a true stand-through second station, the first with magnetic cushion attachment, and the first to offer a forward-opening head, all clear signals of the brand’s focus on growth.

Press Conference + Booth Location: On Wednesday, February 11, at 3:00 p.m., Pathfinder will showcase the 2800 Hybrid at Booth MB800. Attendees are encouraged to stop by for a firsthand look at the new model.

Cobia Boats

Cobia Boats will showcase a lineup, including the first MIBS appearance of the all-new 245 CC and 305 CC . The Cobia portfolio delivers a true Have It All experience combining serious fishing capability with the comfort and versatility families want on the water.

Booth Location: MB1000

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20’ - 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com, www.axiswake.com, www.cobaltboats.com, www.pursuitboats.com, or www.maverickboatgroup.com.

