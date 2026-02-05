Morgan & Morgan Selected as a 2025 Law360 Cybersecurity & Privacy Group of the Year

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan & Morgan, America’s largest injury firm, announced today that Law360 has selected the firm for recognition as a 2025 Cybersecurity & Privacy Group of the Year . This prestigious recognition follows a year of historic litigation successes, highlighted by a $425 million jury verdict against Google and a series of high-stakes settlements that have redefined consumer privacy rights in the digital age.

“Having our firm recognized for its Cybersecurity and Privacy leadership is an honor, but the real achievement is what we’re doing for our clients,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan. “Data isn’t just numbers—it’s the new currency, and it should belong to the people, not the tech giants. I am proud of our attorneys for leading the charge to ensure big corporations are held accountable when they treat your privacy as an afterthought.”

Under the leadership of John Yanchunis, head of the firm’s Cybersecurity and Class Action practices, Morgan & Morgan has consistently taken on the world’s largest corporations and become a leader in protecting consumers’ privacy.

“The importance of privacy litigation is to show how information has been used, going back to the 1950s,” Morgan & Morgan attorney John Yanchunis told Law360 in its profile story about the practice group. “Companies have collected information to influence thought behavior and to almost eradicate the ability of people to use critical thinking. What we share privately should not be violated, but companies will take that information and monetize it. We cannot allow that to happen."

The centerpiece of the firm’s successful year was its role as co-lead counsel in a class action against Google. Following a three-week trial, a jury found that Google illegally collected data from 98 million cellphone users who had explicitly opted out of tracking. The $425 million verdict sent a clear message to the tech industry regarding the sanctity of consumer privacy.

The firm has had an unparalleled impact on consumer privacy with a track record of success including:

Equifax Data Breach : A $380.5 million settlement following a 2017 data breach affecting nearly half the U.S. population.

: A $380.5 million settlement following a 2017 data breach affecting nearly half the U.S. population. Yahoo Data Breach : A $117.5 million settlement for approximately 200 million people.

: A $117.5 million settlement for approximately 200 million people. Capital One Data Breach : A $190 million settlement for 98 million customers.

: A $190 million settlement for 98 million customers. MGM Resorts Data Breach: A $45 million preliminary settlement approved in January 2025 regarding breaches in 2019 and 2023.

Morgan & Morgan’s Cybersecurity practice, based in Tampa, FL, consists of 13 lawyers —many of whom are former federal law clerks—operating on a contingency basis, ensuring that every consumer has access to elite legal representation regardless of their financial status.

The Law360 Practice Groups of the Year awards honor the law firms behind the most significant litigation wins and deals that resonated throughout the legal industry over the past year. In 2019, Morgan & Morgan was selected by Law360 as a Consumer Protection Practice Group of the Year.

As America's largest injury law firm, with lawyers licensed in all 50 states, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $30 billion for over 700,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our "For The People" commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, and Eli Lilly, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California.