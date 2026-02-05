Titan Protection Approved for One-to-Many Drone Operations by FAA

Kansas City, KS, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Protection today announced that, in collaboration with FlytBase, it has received approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to conduct one-to-many drone operations—allowing a single remote pilot to safely oversee up to four automated drones simultaneously across multiple states.

Operating from Titan’s UL-listed, Five Diamond-certified Remote Operations Center, the new capability leverages FlytBase’s enterprise drone-operations software. Together, the system enables Titan to orchestrate multi-site, automated drone deployments while maintaining rigorous safety, compliance, and operational oversight.

“This approval is a major milestone—not just for Titan, but for the future of scalable, intelligent security operations,” said Ryan Smith, President and Founder of Titan Protection. “It reflects the FAA’s confidence in our proven ability to manage complexity, risk, and decision-making across multiple sites without compromising safety. We’ve already seen our drone-in-a-box deployments reduce costs by up to 60 percent compared to traditional guarding models, and one-to-many operations fundamentally transform the economics and reach of drone security.”

The approval was granted through an amendment to Titan’s existing Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) waiver, which Titan was the first security company in the nation to obtain. Under the amended waiver, Titan can conduct operations up to 100 feet above ground level—or 100 feet above an obstacle—while supervising multiple automated aircraft from a centralized command center.

Titan’s established record of safe, reliable BVLOS operations was a key factor in securing the amendment, along with FlytBase’s demonstrated software reliability and operational maturity. One-to-many operations are enabled by advanced automation that analyzes and filters raw sensor data before it reaches a human pilot. Routine or non-threat activity—such as wildlife movement, weather events, or vegetation—is automatically cleared, ensuring that only verified incidents involving people or vehicles are escalated for human review and response.

“Titan’s approval represents an important step forward for automated drone operations at scale,” said Achal Negi, Director BD at FlytBase. “By combining proven BVLOS experience with intelligent orchestration software, Titan is demonstrating how one-to-many operations can enhance security outcomes while maintaining the highest standards of safety and compliance.”

Titan currently manages automated drone launches at customer sites in multiple states, supporting a wide range of enterprise, industrial, and critical-infrastructure clients.

One-to-many drone operations mark a critical inflection point for the security industry, enabling broader coverage and significantly lower costs without sacrificing safety or human oversight. As enterprises seek smarter, more scalable approaches to risk management, the approval signals how automated technology–when paired with rigorous controls and experienced operators–can deliver both operational efficiency and improved security outcomes.

About Titan Protection

Titan Protection and Consulting is a leading provider of comprehensive security services and innovative technologies. Headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, with a 5-Diamond UL-certified monitoring center, Titan delivers security solutions nationwide through a team of over 600 employees. Founded by former law enforcement officer Ryan Smith, the company combines superior people and technology to protect clients through integrated services, including video monitoring, guard services, patrol services, remote security towers, and state-of-the-art drone technology. With experience in drone operations since 2014 and a team of highly trained professionals, mainly off-duty law enforcement officers, Titan specializes in creating customized security solutions that blend virtual and physical security to meet each client's specific needs. tpcsecurity.com