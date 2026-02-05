Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh Launches Redesigned Website to Expand Community Access Across Western Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, PA, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh has announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, providing a modern, accessible digital platform that expands access to critical programs and resources for individuals and families throughout Allegheny County and Western Pennsylvania.

The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh website redesign reflects growing national momentum around digital equity, workforce development, and nonprofit accessibility, ensuring community organizations can better meet residents where they are online.

The upgraded platform, available now at https://ulpgh.org/ , offers a more user-friendly experience that improves navigation, accessibility, and engagement for job seekers, youth, families, and community members who rely on Urban League services.

The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh website redesign comes at a time when nonprofits across the country are investing in stronger digital infrastructure to improve outreach, streamline service delivery, and connect underserved populations with essential opportunities.

“Websites are no longer just informational; they are lifelines to community support,” said Linda Jo Thornberg, President of Higher Images, the Pittsburgh-based digital marketing agency that partnered with the Urban League on the project. “This Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh website redesign was built with purpose and heart, to help more residents discover programs, access workforce resources, and feel empowered through a modern digital experience.”

The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh has long served as a cornerstone organization for community empowerment in Pittsburgh, offering workforce development programs, STEM initiatives, youth education, and family support services throughout Western Pennsylvania.

According to the Urban League, the redesigned site improves digital accessibility and strengthens awareness of the organization’s mission and available programs.

“This new website allows us to better serve our community through improved engagement and visibility,” said Winford Craig, Director of I.T. and STEM Programs at the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh. “With this redesign, individuals and families can more easily connect with the resources that support opportunity, equity, and long-term success.”

The website launch aligns with broader nonprofit growth trends as organizations modernize their platforms to strengthen community connection, expand workforce pathways, and increase awareness of vital services across Pittsburgh and beyond.

The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh encourages residents, supporters, and community partners to explore the new platform and learn more about programs designed to advance opportunity and equity throughout the region.

To explore the newly redesigned website, visit https://ulpgh.org/ .

For organizations seeking digital marketing or website development support, Higher Images can be reached at 412-203-1996 or online at www.higherimages.com .





About the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh





The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing economic empowerment, equity, and opportunity for African Americans and underserved individuals throughout the Greater Pittsburgh region. Serving Allegheny County and Western Pennsylvania, the Urban League provides workforce development, education, youth programming, housing support, STEM initiatives, and family services designed to help individuals achieve self-sufficiency and long-term success. Through advocacy, community partnership, and innovative programming, the organization continues to strengthen communities and create pathways to opportunity.





Learn more at https://ulpgh.org/ .

About Higher Images





Higher Images is a nationally serving, Pittsburgh-based full-service digital marketing and advertising agency with 25 years of experience helping businesses and nonprofit organizations amplify their brands through strategic marketing, website development, SEO, and reputation management. Dedicated to supporting mission-driven organizations, Higher Images delivers innovative digital solutions that increase awareness, expand community reach, and drive measurable results for clients across the country.





Learn more at www.higherimages.com .

