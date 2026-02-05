Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Ponte Vedra, Florida

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest North Florida community, Haven at Palm Valley, is coming soon to Ponte Vedra, Florida. This intimate enclave of just 20 homes will feature new luxury residences within an exclusive gated community in a serene coastal setting. Site work is underway at 62 Palm Spring Cove in Ponte Vedra, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in spring 2026.

Haven at Palm Valley showcases beautifully crafted homes with fresh, contemporary architecture. Home designs will range over 3,900 square feet, offering spacious floor plans ideal for coastal living. Homes will be priced from the $1.5 million and will include premier features and finishes that reflect the exceptional quality for which Toll Brothers is known.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





The community is situated just minutes from picturesque beaches and world-renowned TPC Sawgrass, a premier golf destination and the headquarters of the PGA Tour. Haven at Palm Valley offers an ideal location for enjoying year-round recreation, scenic nature preserves, and private beach clubs including Ponte Vedra Inn & Club and The Lodge & Club. The community is also located within the highly acclaimed St. Johns County School District and near prestigious private schools, making it a perfect setting for families with children.

"Haven at Palm Valley provides a rare opportunity for new construction in highly desirable Ponte Vedra Beach," said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. "With luxurious home designs, an intimate gated setting, and proximity to the area's most sought-after amenities, this community represents the best of coastal living."

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Haven at Palm Valley, call (844) 871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

