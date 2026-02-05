Cell Therapy Processing Market to Grow 21.4% Annually Through 2030

Boston, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Cell Therapy Processing: Global Markets and Technologies” is estimated to grow from $2.7 billion in 2025 to reach $7.1 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% from 2025 to 2030.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global cell therapy processing market, highlighting its current status and future outlook. It presents revenue data in millions of dollars for the base year, current estimates, and future forecasts. The report categorizes the market into segments based on offering type (products, software, and services) and by application areas (cancer, musculoskeletal disorders, neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and others). Additionally, the study examines regional performance across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and South America, with detailed coverage of major countries in each region.

Beyond market segmentation and revenue trends, the report explores key drivers, challenges and emerging developments influencing growth, including environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) factors. It also provides an in-depth competitive landscape analysis, featuring company profiles that include overviews, financial data, product portfolios, and recent strategic developments. This holistic approach offers valuable insights for stakeholders seeking to understand market dynamics and identify opportunities in the evolving cell therapy processing industry.

The factors driving the market include:

Demand for Regenerative Medicines: Regenerative medicine aims to restore damaged tissues and organs. Cell therapy is central to this, offering solutions for conditions such as heart disease and injuries. Rising patient demand for advanced treatments drives market growth.

Increasing Investments in Cell and Gene Therapy Research: Governments, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology firms are pouring funds into R&D to speed up innovation, clinical trials and manufacturing improvements, making therapies more accessible.

Expanding Clinical and Commercial Activities: More clinical trials and approvals are pushing cell therapies toward commercialization. Companies are scaling production and adopting advanced technologies for efficient processing.

Growing Number of Strategic Initiatives: Partnerships, mergers, and collaborations are increasing to share expertise, reduce costs, and accelerate development, including supply chain and technology integration.

Aging Population and Chronic Diseases: Older populations and rising chronic illnesses, such as cancer and diabetes, create a strong demand for innovative, long-term treatments such as cell therapy.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $2.3 billion Market size forecast $7.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 21.4% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Offering Type and Application Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, the Rest of World (RoW) Market Drivers Demand for regenerative medicines.

Increasing investments in cell and gene therapy research.

Expanding clinical and commercial activities.

Growing number of strategic initiatives.

Aging population and growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Innovations:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, extensive research in the field of cell therapy to develop therapies for rare and chronic diseases and the high unmet need in the market are the factors contributing to the growth of the cell therapy processing market. The cell therapy manufacturing industry is moving towards the adoption of advanced technologies, such as automated systems that automate many processing steps. Such advances help meet the growing demand and ensure the production of high-quality products. It is observed that the use of open and manual systems can lead to higher contamination risks. Clinical studies in cell therapies are put on hold when regulatory authorities find any manufacturing concerns. To address these challenges, companies are increasingly opting for advanced technologies to overcome regulatory issues.

Emerging startups:

Adva Biotechnology

Cellares

Oribiotech Ltd

Mytos

Cellino

AI Impact on the Global Cell Therapy Processing Market

Even though AI is still in its nascent stage in the cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing sector, strategic data collection and analysis are unlocking its potential to produce more reliable and efficient manufacturing. AI is transforming the development and manufacturing of cell therapies through automated process optimization and real-time cell culture monitoring.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The cell therapy processing market is estimated to grow from $2.3 billion in 2024 to $7.1 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% during the forecast period.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

The global market for cell therapy processing is growing due to:

Growing demand for regenerative medicine.

Expanding clinical and commercial activities.

Increasing investments in cell and gene therapy research.

Growing collaborations and partnerships between various players.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

What are the restraints/challenges affecting the growth of the market?

Key challenges include:

Complex manufacturing and supply chain.

Lack of skilled workforce.

High cost of development.

Regulatory hurdles.

What opportunities are driving the growth of the market?

Key opportunities include:

Decentralized manufacturing.

Shift toward allogenic therapies.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The global market for cell therapy processing is segmented by offering type, application, and region.

Which offering segment will be dominant through 2030?

The products segment is expected to dominate in the offering type segment through 2030, as it holds the maximum share in the market, and with growing demand for cell therapies it is likely to increase along with other growing segments, software and services. Although manufacturing is shifting from manual to automated processes, the demand for raw materials and instruments continues to rise in line with the increasing processing volumes. Recently, there has been increasing approval of cell therapies. To date, seven CAR-T cell therapies have been approved globally. Cell therapies approved in 2024 include Ryoncil (remestemcel-L-rknd) from Mesoblast and Tecelra (afamitresgene autoleucel) from Adaptimmune. In recent years, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory bodies have approved an increasing number of CAR T and other cell therapies, indicating growing demand for these therapies. According to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, (2025) (Q2) clinical pipeline analysis, there are promising cell therapies in the late stage of development and are likely to submit Biologics License Applications (BLAs) for FDA approval. Thus, the clinical and commercial development in cell therapies is expected to drive the products segment over the forecast period.

Which region has the highest market share?

North America holds the highest share of the market. This is driven by the presence of established players and a robust healthcare ecosystem, which together fuel greater demand for advanced therapies and substantial investments n cell therapy research and development of cell therapies. According to Alliance for Regenerative medicine, 2024, highest number of clinical trials are ongoing in U.S.

Market leaders include:

BIO-TECHNE

BIOSPHERIX LLC.

CYTIVA

FRESENIUS KABI AG

FUJIFILM BIOSCIENCES

LONZA

MERCK KGAA

MILTENYI BIOTEC

PROTEINTECH GROUP INC.

REVVITY

SARTORIUS AG

STEMCELL TECHNOLOGIES

TERUMO CORP.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

THERMOGENESIS

