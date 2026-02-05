Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Bagsværd, Denmark, 5 February 2026 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse. The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Liselotte Sofie Hyveled
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|1,085
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
1,085 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-02-04
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Maziar Mike Doustdar
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President and CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|28,049
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
28,049 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-02-04
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|David Moore
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, US Operations
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|23,895
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
23,895 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-02-04
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|David Moore
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, US Operations
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares (to cover tax on shares transferred in accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 304.72
|6,845
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
6,845 shares
DKK 2,085,839.07
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-02-04
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Emil Kongshøj Larsen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, International Operations
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|7,289
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
7,289 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-02-04
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Emil Kongshøj Larsen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, International Operations
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares (to cover taxes transferred in accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 304.72
|3,645
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
3,645 shares
DKK 1,110,720.73
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-02-04
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Tania Sabroe
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, People, Organisation & Corporate Affairs
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|11,562
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
11,562 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-02-04
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Martin Holst Lange
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, R&D and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|23,092
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
23,092 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-02-04
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Thilde Hummel Bøgebjerg
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, Enterprise IT & Quality
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|5,009
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
5,009 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-02-04
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Karsten Munk Knudsen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|26,557
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
26,557 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-02-04
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Kasper Bødker Mejlvang
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, CMC & Product Supply
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|6,706
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
6,706 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-02-04
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Ludovic Helfgott
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, Product & Portfolio Strategy
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Other transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 0.00
|21,075
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
21,075 shares
DKK 0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-02-04
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
About Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 68,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Contacts for further information
|Media:
|Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com
|Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com
|Investors:
|Michael Novod
+45 3075 6050 nvno@novonordisk.com
|Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com
|Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
mxun@novonordisk.com
|Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com
|Alex Bruce
+45 34 44 26 13
axeu@novonordisk.com
|Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin
+45 3079 1471
cftu@novonordisk.com
| Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com
Company announcement No 07 / 2026
Attachment