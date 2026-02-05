Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Bagsværd, Denmark, 5 February 2026 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse. The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLiselotte Sofie Hyveled 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.001,085  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

1,085 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-02-04 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMaziar Mike Doustdar 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusPresident and CEO 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0028,049  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

28,049 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-02-04 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonDavid Moore 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, US Operations 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0023,895  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

23,895 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-02-04 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonDavid Moore 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, US Operations 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares (to cover tax on shares transferred in accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 304.726,845  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

6,845 shares
DKK 2,085,839.07		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-02-04 
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonEmil Kongshøj Larsen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, International Operations 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.007,289  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

7,289 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-02-04 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonEmil Kongshøj Larsen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, International Operations 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares (to cover taxes transferred in accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 304.723,645  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

3,645 shares
DKK 1,110,720.73		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-02-04 
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonTania Sabroe 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, People, Organisation & Corporate Affairs 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0011,562  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

11,562 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-02-04 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMartin Holst Lange 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, R&D and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0023,092  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

23,092 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-02-04 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonThilde Hummel Bøgebjerg 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, Enterprise IT & Quality 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.005,009  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

5,009 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-02-04 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonKarsten Munk Knudsen 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0026,557  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

26,557 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-02-04 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonKasper Bødker Mejlvang 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, CMC & Product Supply 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.006,706  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

6,706 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-02-04 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonLudovic Helfgott 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, Product & Portfolio Strategy 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 		 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionOther transaction (transfer of shares in
accordance with Long Term Incentive programme)		 
c)Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 0.0021,075  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

21,075 shares
DKK 0.00		 
e)Date of the transaction2026-02-04 
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 


About Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 68,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, FacebookInstagramXLinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

 		Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com

 
Investors: 
Michael Novod
+45 3075 6050 nvno@novonordisk.com		Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

 
Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
mxun@novonordisk.com

 		Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com

 
Alex Bruce
+45 34 44 26 13
axeu@novonordisk.com

 		Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin
+45 3079 1471
cftu@novonordisk.com

 
 Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com

 		 

Company announcement No 07 / 2026

