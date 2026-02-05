Beacon College President George J. Hagerty Announces Plans to Retire in June 2027

Leesburg, Fla., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. George J. Hagerty, president of Beacon College, announced today that he will retire at the conclusion of the 2026–27 academic year, which will mark the end of a transformative 13-year tenure defined by record enrollment, major campus improvements, strengthened academics and significant fundraising success.

“Serving as Beacon’s president has been one of the great honors of my professional life,” Hagerty said. “Every day, I have been inspired by the resilience and ambition of our students and by the unwavering dedication of the faculty and staff who support them. Beacon’s mission — to ensure that students who learn differently can thrive in college and beyond — has been my calling and capstone. As I look toward retirement, I do so with pride in the progress we have made together and abiding confidence in the college’s vision for the future.”

Since assuming the presidency in 2013, Hagerty has overseen a period of remarkable growth and innovation. Under his leadership, the college has achieved record enrollment; expanded and modernized its campus footprint; introduced innovative academic and student support programs in the United States and abroad and advanced its national reputation as a premier institution for students with learning differences and neurodivergent profiles. Beacon has also maintained a strong financial position with modest debt, reflecting strategic stewardship and robust philanthropic support.

During his tenure, the college completed multiple campus renewal projects, expanded residential and academic facilities, strengthened student life programming and secured major gifts that have fueled both growth and long-term sustainability.

Board Chair Sarah Flanagan praised Hagerty’s impact and leadership.

“Dr. Hagerty has been a visionary leader whose dedication to Beacon’s mission has changed countless lives,” she said. “His commitment to academic excellence, student success, and responsible growth has elevated Beacon to national prominence. George leads with heart, integrity and optimism, and the board is profoundly grateful for his service. While we will miss his leadership deeply, his retirement is abundantly well deserved.”

Flanagan also noted that the Board of Trustees will soon launch a national search for Beacon College’s next president.

“Shortly, we will share details about the search process, which will include opportunities for input from faculty, staff, students, alumni and community partners,” she said. “Beacon’s next leader will inherit a strong, mission-driven institution positioned for continued success.”

Hagerty will remain in office until June 30, 2027.

“Beacon has enjoyed significant and sustained progress over its relatively young 36 years, and I am confident that the college is poised for an even brighter future,” Hagerty said. “It’s trajectory – even in these most competitive of times – is secure through the leadership of this community, and I will remain a steadfast advocate and ambassador for Beacon and its distinct mission.”

For more information, visit https://www.beaconcollege.edu/about/president-hagerty/

For a high-res photo, download here: https://beaconcollege.egnyte.com/dl/qDdgdYCmwVcX

For a full bio and additional information about Hagerty's accomplishment, visit https://beaconcollege.egnyte.com/fl/4wpGbJVJYHRM

About Beacon College

Founded in 1989, Beacon College is the first accredited baccalaureate institution dedicated to educating primarily students with learning disabilities, ADHD, dyslexia, and other learning differences. Recognized internationally as a preeminent institution for accommodating and preparing students who learn differently to prosper in a global economy, Beacon College provides a forward-thinking environment with multiple degree programs and specialized support services for neurodivergent students.

Internationally recognized for its specialized mission, Beacon College was named to the inaugural Forbes Accessibility 100 list, honoring top innovators advancing access for people with disabilities. The college continues to earn national and regional acclaim, including top 25 rankings in U.S. News & World Report's Regional Colleges (South) for the last four years; the No. 1 spot in Peterson's Guide “20 Great Colleges for Students with Learning Disabilities;” and No. 1 in Best Value Schools’ “The 20 Best Value Colleges for Learning Disabilities.”

