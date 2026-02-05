EXL’s AI in Action 2026: Smarten workflows to drive real AI ROI

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced AI in Action 2026, its flagship global virtual event designed to help enterprises move beyond experimentation and scale AI to drive measurable business value. The event will take place across regions on March 11 (Americas), March 18 (EMEA) and March 24 (APAC). AI in Action will feature a keynote on innovation, disruption and business value with EXL’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rohit Kapoor and Jon McNeill, former president of Tesla, Inc. and chief operating officer of Lyft and current chief executive officer and co-founder of DVx Ventures.

Designed for CXOs, CIOs, CTOs and technology and data executives, AI in Action will address some of the biggest obstacles preventing businesses from unlocking the full value of their AI investments including embedding AI into existing workflows and data management processes, making data AI-ready and orchestrating multiple AI agents.

“While pilots and proofs of concepts are an important first step, AI’s true potential is unlocked when it becomes part of how work gets done every day, not a bolt-on or a point solution,” said Kapoor. “The real impact comes from selecting the workflows that matter most, reimagining them for the AI era and embedding intelligence at scale. AI in Action is about moving from ambition to execution. We’re bringing together domain expertise, data and AI to show enterprises how to redesign workflows, govern AI responsibly and turn innovation into lasting business value.”

In addition to the keynote, the agenda will also feature specialized sessions focused on redesigning AI-driven workflows, AI for data management and AI-enabled analytics to accelerate decision-making across the enterprise. Attendees will gain hands-on exposure through demonstrations and practical case studies from leaders who have successfully scaled AI at their organizations.

The full agenda for EXL’s AI in Action will be announced in the coming weeks; learn more at www.exlservice.com.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 63,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

