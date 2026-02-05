Greystone Arranges $18.5 Million Debt Placement for Seniors Housing Asset in Colorado

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced it has arranged an $18,500,000 loan for the refinance of a Class A seniors housing asset located in Colorado. The transaction was executed by David Young, Managing Director at Greystone. Additional team members include Christopher Clare, Ben Rubin, Ryan C. Harkins, Parker Nielsen, and Liam Gallagher.

Greystone identified and placed the loan with a debt fund that underwrote based on a trailing two-month performance, closing from term sheet to funding in just three weeks' time. The refinance paid off an existing loan that had matured and further provided the borrower with time to pursue a formal sales process.

“This transaction demonstrates our ability to move swiftly and act decisively on behalf of our clients when the stakes are high,” said Mr. Young. “We’re proud to have delivered a capital solution that preserves the asset’s value and positions the owner for equity recapture.”

