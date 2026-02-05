ROOT Celebrates Six Years of Innovation With the Launch of Its Revolutionary New Wellness Ecosystem

Franklin, Tennessee, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ROOT Brands, the global wellness and lifestyle company redefining the way people experience health, community, and opportunity, proudly celebrates the start of its sixth year with the launch of its most ambitious advancement to date: a fully connected ROOT Ecosystem designed to power the next era of personalized wellness.

Founded by Chief Formulator Dr. Christina Rahm and CEO Clayton Thomas, ROOT began with a bold mission: to merge science, cellular renewal, and community-driven transformation into one revolutionary wellness experience.

What started as a breakthrough vision has evolved into a worldwide movement spanning tens of thousands of lives and reaching nearly 90 countries. Now, in 2026, ROOT marks this milestone by unveiling the ecosystem that has been part of the dream from the very beginning.

"This ecosystem was Clayton's vision from day one," the company shared. "ROOT was never meant to be just products. It was always meant to be a complete experience where science, transformation, education, and community could thrive together."

Six Years. Six Revolutionary Changes.

To honor the start of its sixth year, ROOT is introducing six breakthrough highlights that define the future of the brand:

Complete Connected Ecosystem Wellness, community, and tools unified in one platform. Smarter Product Experience Intuitive engagement with ROOT's science-backed solutions. Personalized Wellness Journeys Individual paths designed to grow with you. Integrated Education Leadership development built directly into the experience. Enhanced Community Tools Stronger connections and powerful sharing capabilities. BUILT FOR THE FUTURE



A Movement Built on Purpose

ROOT was built on the belief that wellness is more than physical health. It is about transformation, purpose, and connection. With Dr. Christina Rahm's scientific innovation and Clayton Thomas's leadership-driven vision, ROOT continues to redefine what is possible in the wellness space.

"This is the foundation to begin the deployment of how we see the future: health and wealth in the hands of those who create value, every human," said Clayton Thomas, CEO of ROOT Brands.

As the company steps into its sixth year, the focus is clear: scale the mission, elevate the experience, and build the future of wellness together.

Looking Ahead

The launch of the ROOT Ecosystem represents more than a milestone. It represents a new foundation for what comes next.

"Six years ago, ROOT began with a revolutionary idea," the company stated. "Now, we are stepping fully into the future, united, connected, and built for what's ahead."

About ROOT

ROOT is a global wellness company founded by Chief Formulator Dr. Christina Rahm and CEO Clayton Thomas, dedicated to redefining the way people clean, restore, and thrive through innovative, science-backed products and a purpose-driven community. ROOT operates in nearly 90 countries and continues to lead with breakthrough wellness solutions and transformational opportunity.

