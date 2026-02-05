Hagens Berman Scrutinizing Suit Against Ardent Health (ARDT) Over Alleged Revenue Cycle Deception and $97M Adjustments

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman is issuing an updated notice to investors in Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE: ARDT) regarding the March 9, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline in a pending securities class action the company and certain of its top executives.

Hagens Berman is investigating the alleged claims that Ardent misled investors about its revenue recognition systems and the adequacy of its professional liability reserves. Despite allegedly assuring investors it used “detailed reviews of historical collections” to value its receivables, the company admitted in Nov. 2025 that it actually utilized a “180-day cliff” for reserves. This revelation, alongside a massive $54 million spike in professional liability reserves, triggered a 33% stock collapse.

“We are investigating whether Ardent’s purported active monitoring of receivables was a facade for a mechanical write-off system that ignored chronic payor denials,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation of the pending alleged claims.

ARDT Securities Class Action’s Allegations: The Collectability Illusion

The pending litigation alleges that Ardent Health and its executives issued misleading statements regarding the company’s financial health:

The 180-Day Cliff: The complaint alleges that Ardent did not primarily rely on “detailed reviews” as claimed. Instead, it utilized a 180-day cliff where accounts became fully reserved only after reaching that age, allegedly allowing the company to report inflated receivables during the Class Period.

On Nov. 12, 2025, Ardent revealed that it transitioned to a new accounting method in Q3 2025 for estimating the collectability of accounts receivable, which forced it to slash revenue by $42.6 million to account for hindsight evaluations. Social Inflation & Liability Spikes: Ardent also recorded a $54 million increase in its professional liability reserves “with respect to recent settlements and ongoing litigation arising from a limited set of claims between 2019 and 2022 in New Mexico” as well as “consideration of broader industry trends, including social inflationary pressures.”

Hagens Berman is a top-tier plaintiff litigation firm recognized for prosecuting complex securities class actions.

Mr. Kathrein is actively advising investors who purchased ARDT shares between July 18, 2024 – Nov. 12, 2025.

The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is March 9, 2026.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Ardent Health should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ARDT@hbsslaw.com.

