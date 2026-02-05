Flashy Group Launches Flashy Gold With $35 Million in Real World Asset-Backed Digital Gold TVL

Hong Kong, China, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flashy Group today announced the launch of Flashy Gold, a new digital gold rewards layer designed to power next-generation engagement, gaming, and incentive programs across the internet. At launch, Flashy Gold is backed by approximately $35 million in total value locked (TVL) in Real World Asset backed digital gold, marking one of the largest initial deployments of gold-backed rewards in the digital asset ecosystem. In addition, Flashy Group will have the option to purchase an additional 125 thousand ounces of digital gold at a predetermined discount to market and for a period of 3 years.

Flashy Gold is backed with gold through a sponsorship from nGRND Inc., which supports the regulatory compliant creation and distribution of Real World Asset tokenisation of in-ground gold site programs and Carbon and ESG program origination. Through this collaboration, Flashy will integrate Real World Asset backed gold into its growing suite of Play-for-Gold, Move-for-Gold, Attend-for-Gold, and Engage-for-Gold programs, enabling users to earn gold-backed rewards for participation across games, platforms, and digital experiences. Unlike traditional loyalty points or speculative tokens, Flashy Gold introduces real, auditable, gold as a universal incentive, combining the familiarity and long-term trust of gold with modern distribution through gaming, social, and digital platforms and apps.

“We believe rewards are something people prefer to actually hold,” said Michael Gord, CEO of Flashy Group. “Flashy Gold is about taking the most trusted store of value in human history and making it programmable, accessible, spendable and fun. Launching with roughly $35 million in Real World Asset backed digital gold allows us to immediately operate at institutional scale while building a reward layer that can support millions of users globally.”

The launch of Flashy Gold follows rapid growth across Flashy’s ecosystem, including strong adoption of its Play-for-Gold mechanics and increasing interest from gaming, fitness, and consumer applications seeking compliant, high-retention reward models.

Users will be able to collect rewards and claim Real World Asset backed gold through a qualified and legally-compliant claiming process.

Flashy Gold will initially be deployed across Flashy’s owned and partner platforms, with plans to expand into additional third-party ecosystems, enterprise reward programs, and global distribution channels throughout 2026.

Flashy Group is building the golden reward layer for behaviour, enabling users to earn real-world value through everyday actions. Through its Play-for-Gold, Move-for-Gold, Attend-for-Gold, and Engage-for-Gold programs, Flashy is redefining digital incentives by aligning user behavior with meaningful, Real World Asset-backed rewards.

Flashy Gold is a gold-backed digital rewards layer designed to power engagement, retention, and incentive programs across the internet and IRL. Built on Real World Asset (RWA) infrastructure, Flashy Gold enables users to earn verifiable, gold-backed rewards through everyday actions such as playing games, moving, learning, attending events, and engaging online.

