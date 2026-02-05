RGC Resources, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Earnings

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $4.9 million, or $0.47 per share, for the first quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.51 per share, for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease reflected flat margins and higher costs for personnel, IT, property taxes and depreciation, which were partially offset by lower interest expense. The Company filed a rate case in early December seeking $4.3 million in additional annualized revenue primarily to address these and other higher costs. Interim rates went into effect January 1, 2026, subject to refund based on review by the State Corporation Commission.



Roanoke Gas remains focused on customer growth and enhanced system reliability and continues to make investments in its utility infrastructure. CEO Paul Nester stated, “Our distribution system performed superbly this quarter. Temperatures fluctuated significantly, averaging to colder than a year ago. However, we did not have the sustained cold period that we experienced last year as reflected in margin. Our steady customer growth has continued with new housing as well as a higher-than-normal number of reconnections this quarter.”



RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.



The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, regarding customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include inflation, gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations, expectations regarding the rate making, MVP operation and Southgate and Boost construction, along with risks included under Item 1-A in the Company’s fiscal 2025 Form10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.



Summary financial statements for the first quarter are as follows:

RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024

Operating revenues $ 30,260,468 $ 27,289,486 Operating expenses 23,710,131 19,961,465 Operating income 6,550,337 7,328,021 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 827,070 854,213 Other income, net 504,989 473,336 Interest expense 1,671,150 1,779,930 Income before income taxes 6,211,246 6,875,640 Income tax expense 1,328,381 1,605,951 Net income $ 4,882,865 $ 5,269,689 Net earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.51 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.2175 $ 0.2075 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 10,219,791 10,259,717 Diluted 10,353,866 10,263,997 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

December 31, Assets 2025

2024

Current assets $ 32,188,904 $ 35,920,737 Utility property, net 277,034,983 265,540,721 Other non-current assets 31,819,846 33,711,014 Total Assets $ 341,043,733 $ 335,172,472 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 40,099,501 $ 64,324,575 Long-term debt, net 137,997,452 111,336,132 Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities 46,515,305 47,750,676 Total Liabilities 224,612,258 223,411,383 Stockholders' Equity 116,431,475 111,761,089 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 341,043,733 $ 335,172,472



