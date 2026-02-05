ORIC® Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences in February:

Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit – Participating in a fireside chat on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings.





Participating in a fireside chat on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings. Citi’s 2026 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit – Participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings.





Participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings. Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences – Participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings.





Webcasts of the fireside chat discussions will be available through the investor section of the company’s website at www.oricpharma.com . Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the event.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC’s clinical stage product candidates include (1) rinzimetostat (ORIC-944), an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (2) enozertinib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor targeting EGFR exon 20 and PACC mutations, being developed for NSCLC. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com , and follow us on X or LinkedIn .

